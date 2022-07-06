Resideo Acquires Electronic Custom Distributors

Acquisition builds upon growing AV and Smart Home product category within ADI Global Distribution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced it has acquired privately held Electronic Custom Distributors, Inc. ("ECD"), based in Houston, Texas. ECD was founded in 1960 and is a leading regional distributor of residential audio, video, automation, security, wire and telecommunication products. With four branch locations and a 30,000 sq. ft. distribution center, ECD serves AV contractors across the Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas (TOLA) region, and will be part of Resideo's ADI Global Distribution business.

"With a strong strategic plan in place, we continue to invest in ADI organically and by pursuing tuck-in acquisitions to bolster our growth and expand our customer and supplier relationships," said Jay Geldmacher, President and CEO of Resideo. "ECD aligns with our strategy and marks the fifth acquisition for our distribution business since 2020. With an expanded product offering that includes private brands, we're confident this acquisition will help further accelerate diversified growth for ADI across the overall AV and Smart Home market."

ECD builds upon ADI's presence in the residential AV and Smart Home market with a comprehensive portfolio of products from key industry brands, along with a growing assortment of Pro AV products for commercial installations. Additionally, the acquisition increases ADI's branch presence in the TOLA region and expands its private brand offering with exclusive product lines.

"ADI remains committed to helping our customers grow by providing them with access to the products, services and support they need to capitalize on new opportunities," said Rob Aarnes, President of ADI Global Distribution. "We identified Residential AV and Pro AV as growth categories for ADI and our customers. ECD accelerates our growth in the Residential AV and Smart Home categories and complements our previous acquisitions in Pro AV (Herman Pro AV and Shoreview Distribution) to further expand our portfolio, and position ADI as the indispensable partner of choice."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

