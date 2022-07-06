T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PROMOTIONS IN CANADA

Lauren Bloom Promoted to Head of Canada; Samantha Cleyn Promoted to Head of Institutional for Canada

BALTIMORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price announced that Lauren Bloom has been named head of Canada. Bloom is responsible for leading and executing T. Rowe Price's distribution business strategy in Canada. In her new role, she will report to Chris Newman, head of Americas distribution for the firm.

Bloom was previously head of intermediary and defined contribution, Canada. Since joining T. Rowe Price in 2018, she has helped grow and diversify distribution of the firm's investment strategies through Canadian intermediary partners. In her new position, Bloom will focus on leveraging T. Rowe Price's global investment platform to best serve consultants, financial intermediaries, and institutional clients throughout Canada. Prior to her tenure at T. Rowe Price, Bloom spent 10 years in various roles with CI Institutional Asset Management. Her last position was vice president, strategic alliances, where she was responsible for institutional business development and client service for banks, insurance company platforms, pension plans, consultants, and multi-family offices.

"T. Rowe Price is committed to growing its business in Canada," said Newman. "Lauren brings many years of experience and is well positioned to take on the role of head of Canada. Under her leadership, continued attention will be given to providing clients with the full depth and breadth of T. Rowe Price's investment expertise, which encompasses strategies across every sector and region of the global financial markets – equities, fixed income, and alternative securities markets, as well as multi-asset, and specialty strategies."

"I am honored to take on this new role as we continue to grow and bring T. Rowe Price's investment capabilities to the Canadian market," said Bloom. "Since opening our Canadian office in 2007, we have been fortunate to partner with large Canadian institutional and intermediary clients from coast to coast. Today we manage over $22.9 billion CAD1 and offer strategies to Canadian clients via separate accounts' sub-advisory, Canadian pooled funds and model delivery."

Samantha Cleyn has been promoted to head of institutional for Canada. In this role she is responsible for developing and executing a business plan for serving institutional clients. Cleyn was previously head of Eastern Canada for T. Rowe Price's Americas division; this new position expands her responsibilities to the entire country. Throughout her 15-year career, Cleyn has worked exclusively with institutional investment clients and brings longstanding business relationships to her new role. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2020, she was a senior investment consultant at Mercer in Montreal. Cleyn will report to Bloom.

These promotions follow a strategic business and organizational review following the retirement of Bruce Winch, previously head of Canada for T. Rowe Price, who retired from the firm on March 1, 2022. The team comprises seven people focused on serving the Canadian market; its office is in the TD North Tower in Toronto.

"In this highly relationship-driven business, our team has demonstrated their dedication to supporting distribution efforts across consultants, intermediaries, and institutional clients. They are committed to improving customer experience and engagement by pairing our global platform with a local presence," said Newman. "T. Rowe Price greatly values its client relationships in Canada, and Lauren and Sam's promotions highlight our continued commitment to client success."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), is a global investment management organization with $1.40 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

