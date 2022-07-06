THREE ANDERSON MCPHARLIN & CONNERS ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS TOP BUSINESS LEADERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles law firm Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP (AMC) announce that Partners Colleen Deziel, Vanessa Widener and Rosa Martinez-Genzon have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Awards," recognized for their impact among women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

Deziel is selected as a nominee in the "Champion of Women" category. As an active mentor, Deziel has been influential in shepharding the growth and success of other female attorneys within the firm, two of whom have been elevated to Partner status. She regularly makes herself available to answer questions and counsel others about any aspect of the practice of law, including advice on marketing and client development, handling opposing counsel or judges as well as client and case handling strategies. Her focus on empowering women comes from the lack of female mentors when she was a young attorney. Her business includes representation of clients and carriers in casualty, employment and business related matters.

Widener is selected as a nominee in the "Executive of the Year" category. In addition to leading the firm as one of its Managing Partners, she advocates to find practical, appropriate and early resolutions to clients' problems. Widener's robust practice involves a range of complex commercial and real property matters, including prosecuting and defending actions on behalf of title insurers, escrows, real estate owners, and lienholders. In addition to her litigation skills, Widener also represents insurers in connection with the investigation of claims and analysis of coverage under the policy.

Martinez-Genzon is selected as a nominee in the "Women to Watch" category that recognizes emerging leaders who make noteworthy contributions in their firms and in the business community. Her practice focuses on the areas of surety and construction law. She is highly experienced in the investigation, litigation and resolution of construction disputes and commercial bond claims. She also has experience in the pursuit of salvage recoveries representing the nation's leading surety companies through adverse litigation in both civil and bankruptcy proceedings. Martinez-Genzon has successfully represented the interests of contractors and sureties in administrative hearings related to prevailing wage laws and disputes with the California Labor Commissioner, Division of Labor Standards Enforcement, and Labor Compliance Programs. She has served as a vice-chair of the ABA Fidelity Surety and Law Committee and is a former president of the Surety Claims Association of Los Angeles.

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP is a dynamic and well-established civil ligation defense firm that adheres to the highest ethical standards and serves its clients throughout California and Nevada. Simply put, they do what is right and believe their integrity is one of their most valued assets. To learn more, visit https://www.amclaw.com/ .

