Calculated Genius Names New Executive Director

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculated Genius – the Chicago nonprofit dedicated to helping underrepresented youth pursue studies and careers in engineering – has named Brian Biederman as its new executive director.

Biederman, an educator and advocate for STEM and the arts in Nashville and Illinois, will lead and expand Calculated Genius as it develops educational programs and scholarships for Chicago-area students to explore STEM fields, especially engineering.

"Brian's experience, creativity, strong organizational leadership, and passion for Calculated Genius' work really stood out to the board of directors," said Kimberly Moore, founder and board president of Calculated Genius. Moore is also founder and president of KDM Engineering in Chicago. "Ultimately, Brian showed he had a real connection with our mission and the students we aspire to reach."

Biederman has 11 years of experience serving students in both STEM and the arts. Recently, he served as the Student Programs Manager for the Illinois Music Education Association, where he collaborated with music educators to provide world class music programs and advocacy efforts to more than 3,000 rural, urban, and suburban students across the state. Previously, he served as a public school music educator and nonprofit executive director in Nashville, Tenn.

"I believe young people are faced with many environmental and societal challenges that will test their creativity and persistence as they grow into adulthood," Biederman said. "I want to make sure they have the resources they need to thrive in their academic, personal, and professional lives."

"That's why Calculated Genius is the right fit, so I can continue its successes in helping young people cultivate their own paths with confidence," he said.

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius, a Chicago-based 501(c)3 nonprofit, is dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, in an effort to inspire and support a brighter future. Established in 2015 by Chicago engineer and entrepreneur Kimberly Moore, Calculated Genius bridges the gap between STEM education and application. Its programs, including STEMINIST Scholarships and the Summer Scholars Program, are crafted with educators, parents, and industry professionals to provide students with STEM-focused pathways toward college and careers. Learn more at calculatedgenius.org .

