Leidos Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for August 2, 2022 at 8 a.m. (ET)

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. (ET) to announce its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending July 1, 2022. The company plans to issue its quarterly earnings press release before the conference call on Aug 2, 2022.

The details for the earnings conference call follow:

Date: Aug. 2, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. (ET)

To Listen via the Internet:

The company offers a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding supplemental information at http://ir.leidos.com.

To Listen via Telephone:

877-869-3847 (toll-free U.S.)

+1-201-689-8261 (for International Callers)

Replay:

A telephone playback of the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Aug. 2, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Aug. 9, 2022. The replay will be accessible by calling 877-660-6853 (International callers: +1-201-612-7415) and entering conference ID 13731269.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.

About Leidos:

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media contact:

Melissa Lee Dueñas

571.526.6850

Duenasml@leidos.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Davis

571.526.6124

ir@leidos.com

