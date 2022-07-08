ArtMeta Partners With VP Bank to Bring Fine Art to the Metaverse

ZUG, Switzerland, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtMeta , the metaverse for fine art, has partnered with international banking group, VP Bank , one of Liechtenstein's largest banks. The partnership with VP Bank will extend their service offering such as digitizing high value art collections and display those within the ArtMeta metaverse.

In addition, as the bank launches its newest service, the tokenization of art, it will provide the ability to combine all advantages of blockchain technologies such as traceability and transparency, with the usual security standards of a regulated bank. Physical assets like art works can be divided into any number of tokens using tokenization. Each individual token then represents a specific share of an artwork with enforceable ownership claims, similar to a traditional security.

With offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tortola (British Virgin Islands), VP Bank has served an ultra high net worth clientele for more than 65 years and has become renowned for its banking services.

About ArtMeta:

ArtMeta provides ultimate access to the realm of fine art, connecting premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling fine art.

More than a metaverse, ArtMeta is a comprehensive platform designed to give artists and galleries the tools they need to participate in the thriving NFT market. Through these tools and its $MART token, ArtMeta unites the world of fine art and crypto, creating a viable digital economy to support artists in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta hosted events and high end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT based artwork directly from world class art galleries and artists. Learn more at: https://www.artmeta.org/

About VP Bank:

VP Bank Group is one of Liechtenstein's largest banks with global offices including Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tortola (British Virgin Islands). Tailor-made asset management, investment advisory and wealth planning for a sophisticated private clientele and intermediaries represent VP Bank's core competencies.

VP Bank is distinguished by its commitment to its clientele and pioneering spirit for more than 65 years. To find out more, please visit vpbank.com/digital-assets

View original content:

SOURCE ArtMeta