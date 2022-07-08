IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, has scheduled the release of its 2022 second quarter results for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-866-374-5140 or 1-404-400-0571 and reference pin 28182746.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions—to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 10,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

