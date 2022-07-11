Aquila Air Capital Welcomes Chance Fowler as Vice President, Portfolio Management

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Air Capital ("Aquila"), a specialty finance platform focused on commercial aerospace, is pleased to announce the addition of Chance Fowler as Vice President, Portfolio Management.

This newly created role will optimize the performance of the 70+ aircraft and engines currently owned by Aquila. In addition, Mr. Fowler will be responsible for originating new investment and leasing opportunities while expanding Aquila's relationships with current customers and partners.

Prior to joining Aquila, Mr. Fowler served as Vice President, Aircraft Marketing for Vx Capital Partners. He previously held various roles in financial and investment analysis. Mr. Fowler is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University where he earned a BA in International Studies.

"Aquila is an exciting new entrant into the aircraft and engine leasing market, supported by seasoned professionals with significant experience scaling leasing investments on a global basis. We are honored to have Chance join our team. His strong understanding of our dynamic industry and existing relationships with our global customer base will be incredibly valuable to Aquila," said Al Wood, CEO, Aquila Air Capital.

Chance Fowler added, "I am truly excited to join the Aquila team and look forward to growing our platform in a way that delivers attractive solutions to our customers and partners, while achieving superior results for our shareholders."

About Aquila Air Capital

Aquila Air Capital is a specialty finance platform focused on providing asset financing in partnership with industry participants as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft, engines, and other aviation equipment. Led by a management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in the aerospace industry, Aquila Air Capital is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. Aquila Air Capital is backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing and Kepler Hill Capital, a private equity firm focused on special situations. For more information, please visit www.aquilaaircapital.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aquila Air Capital