Multi-Unit Franchisee Brings Marco's Pizza's 1,100th Store to Dundee

DUNDEE, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza's 1,100th store recently opened in Dundee. Located at 28065 US Hwy 27, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the grand opening, Marco's Pizza in Dundee is hosting an event on July 13 where the community is welcome to get a taste of Marco's Pizza. There is a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. where the Mayor of Dundee, the Chamber of Commerce, fire chief and police chief will be in attendance.

Bringing Marco's milestone store to Dundee is former Wall Street investor Kal Gullapalli. After seven years on Wall Street, Gullapalli transitioned to entrepreneurship opening butcher, burger and pizza shops before entering the world of franchising in 2016. He went on to own several fitness businesses and wellness-retail centers. He joined the Marco's Pizza brand in 2021 to diversify his portfolio amid the ongoing pandemic, and the new Dundee location is his 36th Marco's location. Gullapalli will open another restaurant later this year in Oldsmar as he accelerates toward his goal of a 100-plus Marco's store portfolio by 2025.

"When I was working at a pizza shop in high school, I would always look around and say to myself, 'Why can't I own 100 of these?'" said Gullapalli. "With Marco's, the brand's development success and tremendous, well-known and loved product create a clear path to my team owning 100-plus locations. Dundee residents will be able to be a part of this growth and experience the authentic ingredients Marco's has to offer with my new location."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the Pepperoni Magnifico, White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Dundee pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Dundee, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (863) 238-1400. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

