Taiga Begins Deliveries of its Orca Electric Personal Watercraft

Bringing revolutionary off-road technology from snow to water marks milestone year with second vehicle category sales

MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced it initiated deliveries of its Orca™ personal watercraft. Taiga's 2022 Orca marks its world's first electric personal watercraft sale, as the Company continues to ramp up production, furthering its legacy of being a pioneer in the electric powersports industry.

The Taiga team celebrates its first 100% electric personal watercrafts, the Orcas coming off the production line. (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"This is a significant moment for the Taiga team because not only are we kicking off summer with Orca deliveries, but we are proudly marking the milestone of the first-ever mass-produced electric watercraft available to consumers," said Samuel Bruneau, Taiga CEO. "Years of engineering and testing of our revolutionary electric powertrain platform in snow and water has now come full circle, truly changing how people connect with the outdoors."

Taiga developed the world's first performance-focused, commercial electric off-road powertrain pioneering cutting-edge technology to electricity the off-road segment. First installed into its snowmobiles, then adapted and fine-tuned for the Orca personal watercraft. Orca quietly powers through water with up to 120kW and peak torque from zero RPM. Orca delivers reliable, linear power for precise performance, and ultimate thrills of gliding through the water.

Orca redefines the personal watercraft experience with silent operation, powerful efficiency, no engine maintenance and intelligent connectivity. The Orca Carbon model features a unique carbon fiber composite hull hydrodynamically engineered for dynamic handling with leading power-to-weight ratio and stunning customizable color/finish combinations.



Taiga's deliveries of the Orca personal watercraft are another achievement in its ongoing mission to electrify the off-road segment, the most challenging and demanding vehicle category. Taiga initiated North American deliveries of its Nomad snowmobile in March, made its European debut in April, and supplied units to Québec's Parks and Wildlife Reserve Agency, Sépaq in May. Taiga was also recently named Fast Company's 2022 Best World Changing Idea Overall in North America.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Canada congratulates Taiga for this achievement: "Our government has always been a champion for a greener economy. This's why, last year, we recognized the leading role Taiga is playing in the electrified powersports industry, and stepped up to support the manufacturing of their electric vehicles. I'm very pleased to see this Canadian company beginning deliveries of their first-ever electric personal watercraft. We will continue to support Canadian businesses that are on the cutting-edge of green innovation – it's good for the economy, the environment, and Canadians."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation for Quebec says: "Taiga is focusing on innovation by allowing users to practice their favourite activity without polluting with this new electric watercraft. For 100 years now, we have been innovating in Quebec by creating off-road vehicles. I am proud that we continue in this direction today with their electrification."

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with regards to the anticipated performance of customer deliveries, the expected production times, the anticipated perormance of customer experiences and customer demand for Taiga's products, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions.

This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three month periods ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 28, 2022 on the Company's SEDAR profile at sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Source:

Bradley Grill

Director of Communications, Taiga

bradley.grill@taigamotors.ca

+1 514 616 2000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation