Nanoscope's Gene Therapy to Restore Vision in Patients to be Featured at OIS Retina Innovation Summit and American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting

Results of Phase 2b RESTORE trial for retinitis pigmentosa and six-month data for Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease expected in Q1 2023

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that clinical development of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in two presentations at the 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), taking place July 13 – 16, in New York City.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Update on U.S. Clinical Trials of MCO-010 for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease and Review of Nanoscope's Non-viral Laser Gene Delivery Platform

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., Nanoscope Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Session: ASRS satellite OIS Retina Innovation Summit, Spotlight on Breakthrough Technologies

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 13, 2022; 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET

Location: Edison Ballroom

Multicenter Randomized Sham-Controlled Double-Masked Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Multi-Characteristic Opsin in Patients with Advanced Retinitis Pigmentosa

Presenter: Peter Kaiser, M.D., FASRS, of the Cole Eye Institute in the Department of Ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic

Session: Dry AMD 3 Symposium

Date and Time: Saturday, July 16, 2022; 10:15 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. ET

Location: Javits Center

Dr. Kaiser, a Nanoscope adviser, will discuss Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial, its most advanced clinical program. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in Q1 2023.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

