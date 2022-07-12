NeoSystems and Deltek Join Forces to Deliver Services in the Cloud

NeoSystems to host Deltek's Project Portfolio Management Suite, Costpoint Shop Floor Time, IBM Cognos Full Use and Third-party Customer Applications

RESTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, is once again joining forces with Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses. NeoSystems will host Deltek's Project Portfolio Management Suite and Costpoint Shop Floor Time applications, IBM's Cognos Full Use and third-party customer applications in NeoSystems.Cloud, a Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 7012 and 7021 compliant cloud service offering.

The NeoSystems.Cloud offers Deltek government contracting customers a new option for hosting Deltek on-premises products that integrate with Deltek's Costpoint cloud solutions to help address the necessary controls to meet NIST 800-171, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate equivalent baseline requirements.

"We are thrilled to be named the preferred Deltek Marketplace partner for providing third-party cloud hosting services for businesses that are looking to move their on-premises applications to the cloud," said Michael Tinsley, CEO of NeoSystems. "Given our long and successful history of working together, this new arrangement brings significant incremental value to our mutual customers."

NeoSystems.Cloud Delivers a Purpose-Built Infrastructure



NeoSystems.Cloud provides a purpose-built infrastructure and systems for predictable performance and redundancy for disaster recovery and business continuity and can be used for data warehousing solutions and alternative private communication gateways for wide area networking terminations.

As a managed service, NeoSystems manages cloud deployments from build to application management, including software upgrades and patching, all backed by service level agreements for availability and response time, along with 24x7 proactive monitoring and technical support. NeoSystems also can help clients with Costpoint cloud integrations.

In addition, the NeoSystems.Cloud provides the foundation for the NeoSystems Secure Enclave which includes the security program to manage the sequestration of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Covered Defense Information (CDI) where authorized users can receive, store, process, edit, and share CUI/CDI while aligning with DFARS, International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), and CMMC requirements.

"NeoSystems has proven to be a strong partner to Deltek," said Todd Walker, Vice President of Product Management at Deltek. "They deliver incredible value to our mutual customers and can provide additional services that enable them to host and integrate on-premises products with Deltek's Costpoint cloud solutions. This allows customers to focus on their core business, without the need to manage or monitor their own cloud deployments."

NeoSystems currently hosts Deltek's Cobra, winsight Analytics, Open Plan, PM Compass, Costpoint Shop Floor Time and other third-party government contracting applications.

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Reston, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

