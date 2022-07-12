TurbineHub and Planet Labs PBC Partner to Provide US Wind Energy Insights for the Asset and Investment Management Communities

TurbineHub and Planet Labs PBC Partner to Provide US Wind Energy Insights for the Asset and Investment Management Communities

VAIL, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TurbineHub 's United States, wind-energy-focused data and geospatial SaaS, today announced the availability of Planet Labs PBC's (Planet / NYSE: PL) medium resolution satellite data through TurbineHub's service. Planet is a leading provider of global, near-daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Through TurbineHub's imagery analysis service, developers can access Planet's satellite imagery to better inform their wind energy investment decisions.

TurbineHub offers a unique platform with tools and data integrations that enable firms to originate and validate market leading wind investments. This Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) helps asset managers, private equity, utilities, and renewable royalty buyers to visualize and analyze wind investment on a nationwide and offshore scale.

TurbineHub recently released the TurbineHub Index Number (THI), a national database of wind turbines confirmed with recent satellite imagery.

Now, with access and integration of Planet's PlanetScope 3-5m daily imagery, dating back to 2015, the historical archive will automatically be integrated into TurbineHub's infrastructure, enabling users to gain unique information regarding development trends over time. TurbineHub customers can easily track onshore and offshore wind development using TurbineHub's proprietary asset tracking capabilities.

"Planet is proud to be working in collaboration with TurbineHub as the global economy shifts towards a renewable energy future. We believe our satellite imagery can offer critical insights into these market trends by monitoring evolving infrastructure projects from start to finish to help investment analysts make well-informed market decisions," said Jen Doogan, Planet's Director of Americas Partnerships. Planet owns and operates the largest fleet of Earth observation satellites in history, with approximately 200 satellites currently in orbit. The company collects an image of every land-based location on Earth every single day, generating an unprecedented dataset. These datasets can be leveraged by wind energy investment and development companies to analyze assets, predict development times, and lend insights into sustainable investment practices.

"Our goal is to empower developers to make sustainable and profitable investments that benefit our economy. We are thrilled to now offer Planet's data integrated into TurbineHub Core and TurbineHub Offshore Pro. Their PlanetScope daily imaging product will allow for superior monitoring of wind energy assets and will reveal insights into improved development techniques as the US offshore wind energy industry grows," said TurbineHub CEO and co-founder Dylan Gust

About TurbineHub

TurbineHub is the only wind-energy-focused data and geospatial analysis software in the United States and is purpose-built on the Esri ArcGIS, the world's leading GIS platform, to enable the next generation of wind energy development and investment. Headquartered in Vail Valley, Colorado, TurbineHub provides tier one data on a first-class geospatial intelligence application in order to give actionable insights to our clients. Visit us at www.turbinehub.com

Contact: Dylan Gust, dylan@turbinehub.com

View original content:

SOURCE TurbineHub