World Centric® Announces 2022 Giving and Social Impact Projects

Certified B Corp Leader in Compostable Foodservice and Packaging Solutions Donates Millions in Financial Contributions, Products to Global Impact

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Centric ® has announced today its 2022 social and environmental grants. The market innovator in compostable foodservice and packaging products gave $1,541,434 in financial contributions across 22 grants to 15 non-profits this year.

With profits from 2021, World Centric provided 22 grants to 15 non-profits. (PRNewswire)

As a mission driven company, World Centric donates 25% of profits each year to fund grassroots community projects around the world and to account for their carbon emissions. This year's projects are funded with profits from 2021 and focus on providing basic needs, as well as economic and community development, for communities experiencing extreme poverty around the world.

The company's areas of contribution centered on projects and organizations committed to providing clean water, income generation, education, food security, forest preservation and replanting, healthcare, sanitation and indigenous land rights. Emphasis centered on high impact efforts, with preference for systemic approaches and local community empowerment and engagement to create lasting change and viable solutions.

This year's partners are:

Advocates for Community Alternatives, Ghana & Liberia

Aliados, Ecuador

Amazon Frontlines, Ecuador

DESPRI, Haiti

Green Again Restoration, Madagascar

Integrate Health, Togo

Power of Love, Zambia & India

People for Progress in India (PPI), India

Raising the Village, Uganda

Rainforest Action Network (RAN), International

SOIL, Haiti

SOPUDEP, Haiti

Spark Microgrants, Burundi

WINGS, Guatemala

Women's Global Education Project, Kenya

"Since 2009 World Centric has been able to fund more than 260 projects in under-served regions around the world," said Janae Lloyd, Director of Impact at World Centric. "We are incredibly grateful to our non-profit partners working to help communities thrive and for our customers and employees who make this giving possible."

For more details on World Centric' approach to giving as well as details for each funded project, see worldcentric.com/giving .

About World Centric

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Sonoma County, CA, World Centric provides 100% compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 350 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products will break down in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility and donates 25% of net profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.8 million allocated for donations in 2022. Please visit worldcentric.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Centric