Cue Health Appoints Allison Blackwell Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has appointed Allison Blackwell as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Blackwell will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of Cue's human resources function to support the overall goals of the company.

Blackwell brings more than 20 years of experience in building and executing human resources, diversity & inclusion, and labor & employee relations functions within the healthcare space to Cue. She most recently served as Vice President, Global Diversity + Inclusion for Danaher Corporation, where she developed and led initiatives that furthered Danaher's commitment to D&I and delivered meaningful improvements across the company. Prior to that, Blackwell served as Vice President, Human Resources for Danaher's Diagnostics and Life Sciences platform, including through a number of milestones and acquisitions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Allison to the leadership team at Cue. Her successful track record speaks for itself, and we are fortunate to work with her to support our team of talented individuals who have come together to improve healthcare delivery," said Ayub Khattak, Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Cue Health.

"Cue has established itself as a change-maker that is driving innovation to empower people to live their healthiest lives," Blackwell added. "I look forward to working with Ayub and the rest of Cue's seasoned management team to uphold and evolve its dynamic Human Relations function, an essential building block to the company's success as it works to continue redefining the healthcare landscape."

Prior to her tenure at Danaher, Blackwell served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Communications, at Beckman Coulter, Inc., where she was responsible for all aspects of human resources globally. Before joining Beckman Coulter, Blackwell held a number of leadership positions in HR and employee relations at the Target Corporation. She began her career as an attorney, serving as in-house employment counsel at HealthPartners and a litigation attorney at Oppenheimer, Wolff & Donnelly. Blackwell received a BA in Economics from Carleton College and a JD from Boston College.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

