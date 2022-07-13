Immunitas Therapeutics Appoints Lynette Herscha as Chief Operating Officer

Bolsters executive leadership team with industry expert, bringing a deep knowledge of pharmaceutical operations strategy

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated therapeutics for patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Lynette Herscha, J.D., as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Herscha is a seasoned biopharma executive with extensive experience developing and implementing legal and operational strategies to enable company growth and success. She joins the Immunitas team from Senda Biosciences, where she most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Herscha has held additional leadership roles at multiple biopharma companies including Solid Biosciences and Concert Pharmaceuticals. While at Concert Pharmaceuticals, current Immunitas President and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Wagner and Ms. Herscha collaborated on the successful closing of a $250 million asset sale to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Herscha holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. in English from Boston University.

"We are delighted to welcome Lynette to the Immunitas executive team as the company's first Chief Operating Officer," said Amanda Wagner, M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Immunitas Therapeutics. "Lynette's wealth of knowledge, honed by more than 25 years of serving in strategic operational and legal leadership roles across the industry, will further strengthen our business operations and enable us to most effectively progress our pipeline."

"Immunitas has made impressive progress on its lead program, IMT-009, which targets CD161 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. As the company approaches the clinic, Immunitas is at a compelling inflection point where operational excellence can be incredibly impactful," said Ms. Herscha. "I look forward to working closely with the team to drive IMT-009 and other novel Immunitas therapies into clinical trials for cancer patients."

About Immunitas Therapeutics

Immunitas is a precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, differentiated treatments for patients with cancer. A focus on human data, combined with fully integrated internal R&D capabilities and parallel discovery efforts, allows Immunitas to start with and stay closer to the most relevant and translatable biology for patients, accelerating the timeline from discovery to the clinic. The Immunitas discovery engine combines deep expertise in single-cell genomics with customized machine learning approaches to elucidate immune cell populations that are key actors in immuno-oncology. Its lead program, IMT-009 (a-CD161 mAb), for solid tumor and hematological malignancies, is an NK and T cell modulator for both monotherapy and combination therapy and will enter clinical trials in patients in 2022. Validation is underway for multiple additional first-in-class research targets, with drug candidate nomination forthcoming. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised a total of $97 million in venture funding from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

