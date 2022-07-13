Intelligent Image Management Inc. (IIMI) Welcomes Ken Bozler as Senior Vice President of Sales

Will drive expansion throughout North America

HENDERSON, Nev., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Image Management Inc. (IIMI) welcomes Ken Bozler, a highly accomplished industry veteran from the document management space, as Senior Vice President of Sales.

"Ken's hire is a real win for us," said Upal Rahman, CEO and President of IIMI. "As a long-term veteran, Ken has witnessed and was part of the document industry—evolving from microfilm to image scanning to AI-based business process outsourcing."

Prior to joining IIMI, Bozler held several senior leadership roles at major players like Bell & Howell, Lason, Databank, Anacomp, and TRW. He led a $100 million team at Lason and was the former president of ScanCenters of America. The New York Chamber of Commerce recognized Bozler as the "Business Person of the Year." He was also named as one of the "Top Movers in New York Business" by New York Newsday.

Bozler will explore new business development opportunities while "augmenting IIMI's core offerings with new technologies," according to Shuvo Rahman, VP, Finance and Operations of IIMI.

About IIMI: IIMI's 5,000+ dedicated employees work from 100% owned and managed processing centers in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. IIMI's corporate office is in Nevada with a branch office in Singapore. IIMI offers data capture and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services to companies worldwide. For more than 25 years, IIMI has helped clients capture and manage data from any format, transform the data into information, information into knowledge, knowledge into insight and insight into action. Visit iimdirect.com to learn more.

