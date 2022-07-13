Kroger Launches Boost Membership for Customers Nationwide

Membership includes free delivery and 2X fuel points

CINCINNATI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest grocery retailer, today announced the national launch of Boost by Kroger, which represents the latest expansion of its industry-leading loyalty program. The annual membership provides customers unlimited free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more, fuel discounts of up to $1 per gallon and additional savings on Our Brands products. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

"As customers continue to evolve how they shop and eat, this expansion of our loyalty program offers more personalized value in groceries and fuel, alongside easier access to convenient shopping solutions, such as Delivery," said Yael Cosset, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Kroger. "We are committed to consistently delivering a best-in-class seamless experience with zero compromise – the fresh and quality products our customers want, how they want it and when they want it. We recognize this is especially important as our customers are facing an inflationary environment and rising fuel prices."

Boost expands on savings currently available to customers through Kroger's free loyalty program. Offering two annual membership levels at $59 or $99, the new service provides free next-day delivery or free delivery in as little as two hours on orders of $35 or more, respectively. Boost members also receive 2X fuel points for every dollar spent as well as exclusive savings on Our Brands, including Murray's Cheese, Vitacost, and Home Chef™, Simple Truth™ and Private Selection™.

"Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll-out new Delivery fulfillment centers," said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. "Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry's most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love."

During the last several months, the grocer piloted Boost in four divisions, resulting in a growing number of new members and a significant increase in delivery sales compared to non-Boost divisions.

Boost is now available to customers across The Kroger Family of Companies. Eligible customers can enroll in the program at www.Kroger.com/boost.

