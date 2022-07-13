Lizanne Falsetto, Founder of betterland foods™ and think!® Nutrition Bars, Launches Second Chocolate Bar for the Health-Conscious Sweet Tooth

NAPA, Calif. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- betterland foods™, founded by proven entrepreneur and protein pioneer, Lizanne Falsetto (Founder and Former CEO of think!®), announces its newest WOO™ flavor: Creamy Nougat, the second SKU to launch under the layered chocolate bar line. Creamy Nougat features silky-smooth caramel, and creamy, cow-free nougat enrobed in a rich Fairtrade chocolate. betterland's chocolate is certified Fairtrade via Fairtrade America (the US branch of part of Fairtrade International). The new flavor will be available online direct-to-consumer this fall @ woobars.com .

"think!® revolutionized the protein bar industry", said Falsetto. "Now, betterland foods™ is transforming the snacking experience for health-conscious consumers, with 2x the protein, ⅓ the sugar and no tradeoffs on nutrition or taste. We're upgrading traditional layered chocolate bars like Milky Way and Snickers, whose formulations haven't changed in 50+ years," says Falsetto.

Falsetto is no stranger to food innovation. She started think!® in 1995 because there were no filling, portable snacks on the market providing sustained energy. Falsetto developed the first 20g protein, no-sugar, gluten-free bar in her kitchen, ultimately creating an entirely new category: Nutrition Bars - which today is valued at over $4.5B USD.

WOO™'s fluffy nougat is made with Perfect Day®'s animal-free whey protein. Perfect Day®'s proteins are made through precision fermentation, which uses up to 99% less water and produces up to 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than does traditional dairy .

"This WOO™ line expansion is an exciting step in our partnership with betterland and bringing our kinder, greener impact to life. Lizanne and her team's momentum in bringing no-compromise products to consumers exemplifies how aligned we are in the importance of our shared mission," said Ryan Pandya, Perfect Day co-founder and CEO.

Added Falsetto: "We are committed to sourcing healthier, environmentally-friendly ingredients, which is why we're so proud to have this partnership with Perfect Day in nougat and layered candy bars, as well as a partnership with Fairtrade America for our chocolate."

Nutritional Comparison:

WOO's Creamy Nougat™ A Leading Traditional Chocolate Bar 170 calories 240 calories 5+g fiber <1g fiber 10g sugar 32g sugar 26g carbs 37g carbs 6g fat 9g fat 8g protein 2g protein

About betterland foods™

betterland foods™ was founded on the vision of creating delicious, healthier foods that are better for us and better for the planet. Founder and CEO, Lizanne Falsetto, leads her team across multiple food categories to usher in the next generation of delicious, protein-rich, sustainable foods. To learn more, visit www.betterlandfoods.com , or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Please contact Candice Smith at candice@frenchpresspr.com

View original content:

SOURCE betterland foods