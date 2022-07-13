Professional Physical Therapy Adds 2 More Clinics in New Jersey

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation, announced the opening of 2 more state-of-the-art facilities in New Jersey. Patients in New Jersey now have greater access to the clinical expertise and cutting-edge therapeutics offered in each new location.

New Brunswick, NJ : Clinic Director Derek McConnell , PT, DPT, opened June 27 th , located on 303 George Street, Suite 104.

Hamilton, NJ : Clinic Director Nicole Mattonelli , PT, DPT, OCS, opened July 11 th, located on 1225 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Building D, Suite 210.

Clinical Director, Nicole Mattonelli states, "It is both rewarding and exciting to be able to serve the Hamilton community, an area that my husband and his family have been a part of for four generations. I have been treating patients for the last 10 years and I am so grateful to be able to partner with Professional to deliver the highest level of patient care and satisfaction."

Clinic Director, Derek McConnell is excited to open in the town of New Brunswick and adds, "I have a passion for highly personalized, hands-on therapy that fosters communication with my patients."

In addition to physical therapy these clinics offer a wide range of specialty services including, Orthopedic PT, Blood Flow Restriction Therapy (BFRT), TMJ therapy, manual therapies, treating headaches and migraines and work conditioning services. Specialty services will vary by location.

Professional's latest openings reflect their ongoing commitment to providing world-class patient care with convenience remaining a top priority.

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatient physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals in over 190 clinics throughout the Northeast.

