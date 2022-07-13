SALT Chamber Partners with PGA National Resort & V Starr on Unique Salt Rooms

Leader in dry salt therapy collaborates with iconic spa and Venus Williams' award-winning interior design firm to develop two dry salt therapy concepts

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT Chamber, the pioneer and leader in dry salt therapy and custom salt room concepts and experiences, partnered with PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and V Starr to develop two unique salt room concepts for private and group use. V Starr, Venus Williams' award-winning interior design firm, led the renovation of the 40,000-square-foot spa as part of the recent $140 million transformation of PGA National Resort. PGA National was named one of the world's 9 best luxury spas for 2022 by the New York Post.

Cecelia Tate, the former Director of Spa at PGA National, was instrumental in the development of the salt rooms:

"I'm so glad we partnered with SALT Chamber in having two very unique Himalayan salt rooms with the SALT FX® halogenerator. While the salt décor provides a great ambiance, the respiratory and skin benefits come from the dry salt particles dispersed into the room," said Tate.

"Working with Leo and the team was a great process from start to finish. Their knowledge of the wellness benefits of halotherapy, the industry, and their experience in design, install, training, and marketing support has been invaluable."

The salt rooms feature beautiful Himalayan salt décor and create signature wellness experiences for guests. Salt therapy is the fastest-growing service in the spa and wellness industry. According to the Salt Therapy Association, spending time in a salt therapy environment may help cleanse the respiratory system, improve lung function, boost the immune system, and enhance mental wellness.

"We are very excited and proud to partner with V Starr to design two beautiful salt therapy rooms for the Spa at PGA National," said Leo Tonkin, CEO and Founder of SALT Chamber. "Salt therapy is a natural way to create distinct wellness experiences in a relaxing and nurturing environment."

ABOUT SALT CHAMBER

SALT Chamber is the pioneer in dry salt therapy, having implemented more than 1,300 salt rooms worldwide. The company offers SALT FX® halogenerator, Himalayan salt décor and turnkey wellness solutions to luxury resorts, clubs, fitness centers and senior living communities. SALT Chamber is founder of the Salt Therapy Association, a global not for profit with 3,500 members in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.saltchamberinc.com and www.salttherapyassociation.org/

