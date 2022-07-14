20/20 Plumbing & Heating Selects Nextworld® for ERP

DENVER, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld® ERP software company announced today that 20/20 Plumbing & Heating, Inc. (2020PH) has signed a 5-year contract with Nextworld. Nextworld will deliver its Financials, Procurement, Warehouse, Projects, Manufacturing, and Construction solutions in addition to their no-code development platform, Nextbot®, to meet the needs of this specialty contractor.

"We were looking for an ERP that would allow us to modernize and automate our unique business processes and scale as our organization continues to grow. What became apparent to me from the beginning of the engagement was the value of the no-code platform that allows us to quickly automate even the most marginal of business processes, and that Nextworld continues to deliver new innovations and functionality with every update and release. We ran a comprehensive search process and their solution stood out as the one that would provide the greatest value both now and well into the future," says Vincent French, CFO of 20/20 Plumbing and Heating.

"When it comes to responding quickly to market changes and new business needs, we recognize the competitive advantage of employing leading-edge technologies. Nextworld is the only ERP that will work with us to run our business in our own way rather than force us into detrimental compromises. For that reason, they were the obvious choice," says Mike Mahoney, CEO of 20/20 Plumbing and Heating.

Kylee McVaney, Nextworld founder and CEO, adds "We are thrilled to be selected by 20/20 Plumbing and Heating. Part of redefining ERP is reimagining the entire journey for our customers so that it becomes a source of delight from the initial evaluation phase through and beyond the implementation and, ultimately, helps them to take advantage of new opportunities. The team has been incredible to work with thus far and we look forward to a long-term partnership with them."

About Nextworld

Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern ERP built on an enterprise, no-code platform. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what's next™.

About 20/20 Plumbing & Heating

At 20/20 Plumbing & Heating, Inc., we are more than a plumbing and HVAC company. We are community builders. An industry leader in California and Nevada since 2015, we deliver reliable, state-of-the-art service to single-family, multi-family, commercial, rehabilitation and hospitality projects. Our skilled tradespeople have the training and resources to meet your most challenging plumbing and HVAC needs and complete your new construction or commercial project — on-time and in-budget. We utilize the most technologically advanced systems for designing, manufacturing, and prefabricating materials in-house to deliver prompt, accurate bids to our clients.

Our partners include notable companies from local homebuilders to global hospitality brands, and we've earned their trust with our uncompromising standards of ethics, professionalism and accountability, and award-winning customer support. For more information, visit www.2020ph.com

