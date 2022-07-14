Cigna Corporation's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Details

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health services company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and will host a conference call the same day.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna) (PRNewswire)

Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released no later than 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Management will review these results on a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Live Call

(888) 455-5036 (Domestic)

(773) 799-3981 (International)

Passcode: 842022

Replay

(800) 934-9697 (Domestic)

(203) 369-3395 (International)

It is strongly suggested that participants dial in to the conference call by 8:15 a.m. ET on August 4. A replay of the call will be available from 12:30 p.m. ET on August 4 until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022. Additionally, the conference call will be available on a live internet webcast at https://investors.cigna.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx in the Investor Relations section of Cigna's website. Please note that this feature will be in listen-only mode.

A copy of the company's news release and financial supplement will be available on Cigna's website in the Investor Relations section at https://investors.cigna.com/home/default.aspx, no later than 6:30 a.m. ET on August 4.

