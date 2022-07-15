Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Missfresh Limited (MF) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Missfresh securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mf.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").

The Complaint alleges the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results. Specifically, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) the Company would need to amend its financial figures; (3) the Company, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Missfresh you have until September 12, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

