EVmatch Announces New EV Charging Platform to Expand EV Travel Options at Vacation Rentals

EV Charging Software Provider Releases Vacation Rental Platform to Expand Charging Supply at Short-Term Rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle (EV) charging software and technology provider, EVmatch, announced its rollout of a vacation rental EV charging software service to expand EV charging options for travelers.

Vacation rental EV charging is an amenity that is becoming increasingly attractive for a growing number of travelers. In fact, according to Newsweek , 500,000 Airbnb guests searched for "EV chargers" in host listings in the second half of 2021 alone. Additionally, a recent survey of nearly 1,600 EV charger customers conducted by Enel X found that a staggering 81% of respondents stated that access to Level 2 EV charging influences their travel plans.

With summer road tripping in full swing, EVmatch is thrilled to announce its recent release of an EV charging software management platform designed specifically for vacation and short-term rental owners. The software solution allows property owners to easily install a Level 2 charging station, which adds about 25 miles of range per hour, and charge their guests for usage. The flexible software platform also allows property owners to list their charging stations on EVmatch's nationwide public network when their rentals are not in use. The software is compatible with the Enel X JuiceBox and the Wallbox Pulsar Plus and offers a reservation system, automatic payments processing, and remote control of charging equipment.

"We are proud that this vacation rental product supports EV drivers to fully embrace an electric lifestyle and advances sustainability within the hospitality industry," said Heather Hochrein, Founder and CEO of EVmatch.

Early EV adopters often recall the challenges of road tripping in an EV. Family trips and vacations were often stressful, requiring extensive planning, range calculations, and searching for outlets at hotels and guest homes. Luckily, this is all quickly changing due to massive investments in fast charging stations along highways through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program and the buildout of Level 2 destination charging stations at lodging destinations and vacation rentals.

EVmatch is committed to increasing EV adoption by making charging easy, reliable, and accessible. EVmatch operates a nationwide peer-to-peer EV charging network, enabling individuals and business owners to rent private charging stations, earning money and supporting their communities. Learn more and download the app at www.evmatch.com .

