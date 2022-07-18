Crayhill Capital Management Provides $100mm Senior Secured Loan Facility to Fort Amsterdam Capital

Term loan facility used to fund private lender's origination of covered land loans to developers and sponsors in the northeast U.S.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayhill Capital Management, a New York-based, minority-owned private credit manager focused on asset-based investments, announced today the close of a $100mm credit facility with Fort Amsterdam Capital, a New York-based, vertically-integrated real estate lender. The facility will be collateralized by both land and commercial real estate properties in the Northeast Corridor.

Fort Amsterdam Capital has deployed in excess of $200 million in debt investments across more than 40 transactions since launching in 2015. The firm focuses on high yield bridge loans collateralized by multifamily, mixed use, hospitality and other property types in top MSAs across the United States, with a focus on the Northeast region.

The facility, which has a two-year term, will primarily support the issuance of covered land loans ranging in size from $10-50 million.

Sloan Sutta, Managing Director and Head of Structured Real Estate at Crayhill said, "We have incredible respect for David and the Fort Amsterdam team and are excited to provide them with this credit facility to enable the continued development of their business. This type of bespoke, flexible facility for a growing sponsor with a differentiated investing approach is exactly the type of situation where we are best positioned to be a value-added partner to a borrower. We are proud to support Fort Amsterdam's continued success."

"We are thrilled to be working with such a collaborative and thoughtful capital partner in Crayhill," commented David Schwartz, Managing Partner of Fort Amsterdam Capital. "Our two firms have similar fundamental approaches to real estate credit investing and both see a compelling market opportunity in the current rising rate environment. We look forward to utilizing this capital to expand our business and accelerate our growth."

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management is a New York-based, minority-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information, please visit https://crayhill.com or email info@crayhill.com.

About Fort Amsterdam Capital

Fort Amsterdam Capital is a seasoned real estate debt platform that originates short-term, high yielding bridge loans ranging in size from $5 - $100mm in the top MSAs across the United States with a focus on the Northeast Corridor.

