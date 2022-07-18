Mattamy Homes Introduces Tucson's Newest Community, Glenmere at Gladden Farms

Glenmere at Gladden Farms is now open for sale with three brand-new model homes available for viewing, emphasizing amenity-rich single-family living in Marana, Arizona

TUCSON, AZ, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Glenmere at Gladden Farms, a vibrant family-oriented neighborhood in southern Arizona to be built by Mattamy Homes, is now open for sale with move-in dates as early as Fall 2022.

A rendering of the Aqua model's spacious kitchen, available in Mattamy's Glenmere at Gladden Farms community in Marana, Arizona (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

Glenmere offers homebuyers five newly-designed, single-family floorplans ranging from 1,836 sq. ft. to 2,771 sq. ft. starting in the upper $300s. Four exterior elevation choices will keep streetscapes varied, lively and welcoming.

Three model homes are now available for in-person viewing:

The Azure , a one-story with three beds, two baths and a three-car garage

The Cobalt , a one-story with four beds, three baths and a two-car garage

The Pacific , a two-story boasting four beds, three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage

A fourth model, the Aqua, a three bed, two bath one-story is available exclusively for virtual tours.

"We're excited to announce the launch of Glenmere at Gladden Farms and welcome everyone to tour the new models," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "This community collectively brings together Mattamy's thoughtful home layouts and exterior elevations with the master-planned communities' immense focus on creating amenities that enrich the way families live and play together."

With 112 acres of green space, 17 parks, 15 playgrounds and 7.7 miles of walking paths and trails planned for the community, Glenmere at Gladden Farms, located northwest of Tucson, delivers the best of Arizona outdoors. In addition, residents will have access to barbecue and picnic areas, shade canopies, kids ziplines, a Dinosaur play and fossil dig area, dog park, sports court, and splash pad.

Near Interstate 10, Gladden Farms Elementary School, fire and medical services as well as Saguaro National Park, Glenmere at Gladden Farms provides comfort and convenience with a warm hometown feel. 21 miles from the heart of downtown Tucson, life in Marana provides year-round activities and entertainment, with a picturesque mountain backdrop.

Learn more about Mattamy's Glenmere at Gladden Farms community: www.mattamyhomes.com.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

