NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

HUNTINGTON, Ind., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $3.4 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $3.19 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The current six months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.61% and an annualized ROE of 14.96% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 16.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Net income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The current quarter earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.52% and an annualized return on average equity (ROE) of 14.81% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.88% and an annualized ROE of 16.47% for the second quarter June 30, 2021.
The declines in net income are primarily related to a reduction in gain on sale of mortgage loans of $800,000 for the six months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and a reduction of $414,000 for the current quarter 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Mortgage production slowed in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021 as interest rates increased quickly due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve to mitigate inflation. Partially offsetting this decline was an increase in net interest income of $506,000 for the six months ended 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of $233,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total Assets decreased $4.2 million to $413.4 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a $12.1 million reduction in the market value of the investment portfolio due to the volatility of interest rates in the first half of 2022. Net loans increased $13.3 million, or 9.7% on an annualized basis to $287.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $15.5 million, or 9.1% on an annualized basis to $357.4 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $341.9 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholder's equity decreased $6.7 million to $42.0 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $48.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease was a result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income by $9.4 million in the first half of 2022 due to unrealized losses in the investment portfolio. The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.88 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 10.17% as of June 30, 2022.
Michael S. Zahn, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with our performance in 2022. Our net interest income continues to grow as we maintain a consistent net interest margin with solid loan growth. Our focus on the well-being of our clients and our employees should continue to promote our communities and enhance shareholder value."
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and six full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw (2) and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindianabank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2022
2021
2021
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,216,886
$ 3,595,989
$ 1,897,678
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
165,720
12,185,155
9,468,173
Total cash and cash equivalents
4,382,607
15,781,144
11,365,850
Interest-earning time deposits
1,965,000
2,210,000
2,210,000
Securities available for sale
78,495,626
86,644,434
81,836,452
Securities held to maturity
12,081,645
11,916,667
12,010,518
Loans held for sale
161,200
538,635
1,116,150
Loans, gross
291,571,122
278,265,486
281,445,137
Allowance for loan losses
(3,982,194)
(3,998,392)
(3,987,013)
Loans, net
287,588,928
274,267,094
277,458,123
Accrued interest receivable
1,648,755
1,489,036
1,595,277
Premises and equipment
7,187,929
6,937,418
5,554,232
FHLB Stock
2,101,600
2,426,500
2,426,500
Investment in limited partnerships
1,378,334
1,528,334
1,678,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
11,480,059
11,331,941
10,200,706
Real estate owned and other repossessed assets
-
-
255,000
Other assets
4,943,047
2,585,660
2,230,090
Total Assets
$ 413,414,729
$ 417,656,863
$ 409,937,232
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 59,310,279
$ 56,435,410
$ 56,179,514
Interest bearing deposits
298,125,285
285,513,161
253,839,751
Borrowed funds
11,200,000
23,001,166
48,483,160
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
2,747,398
4,013,574
3,469,635
Total Liabilities
371,382,961
368,963,311
361,972,059
Stockholders' equity
42,031,768
48,693,552
47,965,173
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 413,414,729
$ 417,656,863
$ 409,937,232
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 3,990,602
$ 4,033,571
$ 3,882,113
$ 8,024,174
$ 7,866,724
Total interest expense
324,499
291,129
448,556
615,628
964,464
Net interest income
3,666,104
3,742,442
3,433,558
7,408,546
6,902,261
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
3,666,104
3,742,442
3,433,558
7,408,546
6,782,261
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
186,399
154,398
156,294
340,797
307,116
Interchange fees
202,532
186,342
203,685
388,873
385,746
Loan servicing fees
88,523
104,403
26,206
192,926
56,453
Net gain on sale of loans
189,597
242,882
603,135
432,478
1,232,624
Net loss on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
-
Brokerage fees
57,014
54,151
54,878
111,166
132,215
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
72,984
75,134
64,631
148,118
129,263
Other income
80,077
87,989
94,781
168,066
187,413
Total non-interest income
877,126
905,298
1,203,611
1,782,424
2,430,830
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,334,097
1,410,259
1,190,494
2,744,356
2,320,654
Occupancy
328,827
282,467
254,597
611,294
525,872
Data processing
360,896
356,919
344,049
717,815
669,041
Deposit insurance premiums
28,500
30,500
25,500
59,000
50,000
Professional fees
142,591
80,905
67,477
223,496
161,761
Advertising and marketing fees
38,684
57,088
38,890
95,772
95,487
Correspondent bank charges
31,310
25,742
26,660
57,052
52,264
Other expense
368,060
242,580
312,668
610,640
622,606
Total non-interest expense
2,632,965
2,486,461
2,260,335
5,119,425
4,497,685
Income before income taxes
1,910,266
2,161,279
2,376,834
4,071,544
4,715,405
Income tax expense
314,737
380,167
449,105
694,904
894,769
Net income
$ 1,595,529
$ 1,781,112
$ 1,927,729
$ 3,376,640
$ 3,820,636
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average shares outstanding - basic
1,199,885
1,199,001
1,196,785
1,199,512
1,198,558
Average shares outstanding - diluted
1,200,059
1,199,318
1,196,785
1,199,757
1,198,558
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.33
$ 1.49
$ 1.61
$ 2.82
$ 3.19
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.33
$ 1.49
$ 1.61
$ 2.81
$ 3.19
Net interest margin
3.66 %
3.80 %
3.72 %
3.73 %
3.63 %
Return on average assets
1.52 %
1.70 %
1.88 %
1.61 %
1.90 %
Return on average equity
14.81 %
15.07 %
16.47 %
14.96 %
16.41 %
Efficiency ratio
57.95 %
53.50 %
48.74 %
55.70 %
48.19 %
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 4,004,074
$ 3,998,392
$ 3,974,475
$ 3,998,392
$ 3,851,897
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
15,194
-
15,194
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
40,072
17,435
11,828
57,507
62,088
Gross charge-offs
40,072
17,435
27,022
57,507
77,282
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
974
955
1,398
1,929
2,877
Commercial real estate
113
218
10,195
331
10,195
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
9,725
350
9,725
740
Consumer
17,105
12,219
27,617
29,324
78,586
Gross recoveries
18,192
23,117
39,560
41,309
92,398
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
21,880
(5,682)
(12,538)
16,198
(15,116)
Provision for loan losses
-
-
-
-
120,000
Balance, end of period
$ 3,982,194
$ 4,004,074
$ 3,987,013
$ 3,982,194
$ 3,987,013
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.03 %
-0.01 %
-0.02 %
0.01 %
-0.01 %
As of
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Non-performing assets
2022
2022
2021
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 2,248,220
$ 2,023,525
$ 1,800,365
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
475,210
363,992
361,570
Total non-performing loans
2,723,430
2,387,517
2,161,935
Real estate owned
-
-
255,000
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 2,723,430
$ 2,387,517
$ 2,416,935
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.66 %
0.57 %
0.59 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
0.93 %
0.86 %
0.77 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
146.22 %
167.47 %
184.42 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.37 %
1.44 %
1.42 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
10.17 %
10.80 %
11.70 %
Book value per share
$ 34.88
$ 37.60
$ 39.87
Common shares outstanding
1,205,135
1,205,435
1,202,985
(1) Ratios for three and six-month periods are annualized
