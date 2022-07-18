NSF Names Sean Etheridge Chief Legal Officer

Global Public Health Organization Announces Update to C-Suite

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF, a leading global public health and safety organization, today named Sean Etheridge its Chief Legal Officer. Etheridge brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role, where he will advise and counsel NSF leaders on the legal, risk and compliance aspects of business and policies.

As NSF's Chief Legal Officer, Etheridge will serve as a liaison for executive leadership, management, the Board of Directors, outside legal counsel, and regulatory agencies in all legal and compliance matters. He will oversee compliance programs and complex strategic transactions, review and develop agreements, and recommend strategies and solutions. Etheridge will also develop legal frameworks to support the company's business strategy, ensuring its ability to operate globally to advance NSF's reputation and mission.

"Sean's prior experience leading legal teams in the public health sector is invaluable to our global work," said Pedro Sancha, President and CEO, NSF. "We're confident he will succeed in elevating our operations to further our mission to protect and improve human health worldwide."

Etheridge joins NSF from Stryker Corporation, where he served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary since 2020. He has held positions overseeing global legal and compliance operations since he joined the Fortune 250 company in 2014.

Prior to Stryker Corporation, Etheridge was a partner at Michigan-based Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP, a Senior Associate at Shefsky & Froelich Ltd. in Chicago, IL, and an Associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP in San Diego, CA. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 2003 from the University of Michigan Law School, preceded by a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan in 1999.

Etheridge was honored as a Rising Star by Michigan Super Lawyers in 2012 and 2013, and was the sole recipient of the 2015 Rising Star Award at the Crain's Detroit General and In-House Counsel Awards.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With clients in more than 180 countries, NSF tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1944 at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

