Popular LifeProof Waterproof Cases Join the OtterBox Brand

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Products announced today the latest evolution for the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S.1 Starting later this year, fan-favorite LifeProof FRĒ cases will be rebranded under the OtterBox name.

"LifeProof joined the Otter Products family of brands in 2013 and has innovated its product portfolio substantially since then," said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "Given the continued maturation of the mobile technology industry, we decided that now is the right time to market our most popular LifeProof product under the expansive reach of the OtterBox brand."

Both OtterBox and LifeProof have benefited from shared design, development, manufacturing, marketing and customer support resources over the last nine years. There will be no change in the level of support for FRĒ or the warranty support for legacy LifeProof products, and the company will retain all employees and continues to grow. The transition of all products into the OtterBox brand will allow for more focused investment and innovation.

LifeProof was founded in 2011 with an industry-disrupting slim waterproof case – FRĒ. LifeProof more recently evolved its product offerings with a focus on creating highly protective cases made from sustainable materials, in line with a corporate commitment to doing its part to create a more sustainable future. LifeProof served as a proving ground for the OtterBox brand to also adopt robust recycled materials into its cases while maintaining the protection that both brands are known for. Thanks to these LifeProof innovations, the company has repurposed more than 1.7 million pounds of plastic – diverting them from landfills and waterways to live a new life protecting mobile devices.

This commitment to sustainability, along with the popular FRĒ case design, will live on at Otter Products. Existing LifeProof-branded product will be available at select retailers and lifeproof.com while quantities last and will be supported by the Otter Products customer service department that has always handled claims under the brand's robust warranty program. LifeProof brand fans will now benefit from the expanded OtterBox product ecosystem, including an extensive offering of screen protection and power products.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit www.OtterBox.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — FRĒe spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit LIFEPROOF.COM.



1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S.,Cell Phone Device Protection,Water-resistant/ Waterproof, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

Otter Products, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Otter Products LLC) (PRNewswire)

