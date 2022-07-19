Private Jet Company Volato Taps Red Antler For Brand Services

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to own a private jet, today revealed its branding is the work of Red Antler, the Brooklyn, New York-based agency known for its work with innovative startups. Red Antler approached the project by putting Volato's values of transparency, efficiency and innovation at the forefront, weaving the luxury of private aviation throughout.

Inspired by the Latin word volare, which means to "fly" or "soar," Volato distinguishes itself from traditional, aviation-named competitors and creates a feeling of timeless luxury. The name itself also rolls off the tongue, which is Red Antler's implicit nod to Volato's frictionless, high-touch experience. Volato's wordmark portrays the brand's mission, to always choose to fly forward, starting with a finely crafted sweeping cursive 'V' that's both effortless and elegant. The choice to use "Midnight" dark gray-blue signifies a quiet confidence, with pops of neon aptly named "Velocity Green" that add both freshness and dimension. Crafted from blades of an aircraft engine, a small but mighty dragonfly is Volato's brand icon. Dragonflies are powerful and agile fliers, and in this case, symbolize Volato's innovative approach to the aviation industry. Volato adopted this concept for its call sign, Tombo, which is Japanese for dragonfly; a clever nod to Volato's HondaJet fleet.

"Volato strives not just to be a private jet company, but a global aviation company that provides luxury customer service, products and experiences, so it's essential we craft a brand that conveys this message to an international audience," said James Cuff, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Volato. "Working with Red Antler was an obvious choice after seeing how they've successfully created iconic, well-loved brands, and we're grateful for their creativity in helping us establish Volato."

"At Red Antler, we're constantly looking to work with disruptive brands that are reimagining categories through innovation rooted in real consumer needs," said Emily Heyward, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Red Antler. "When we met the Volato team, we instantly recognized the opportunity in their unique, innovative business model that was reengineering private flying for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while delivering the luxury people expect from private aviation."

About Red Antler

Red Antler is a branding company based in Brooklyn that offers research, branding, naming, digital design, engineering and advertising services. Fiercely committed to differentiation and success, the team partners with founders and startups to build brands that are changing how the world works. Red Antler creates captivating brand experiences that connect with people deliberately, through all points of interaction.

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on missions of up to four passengers and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite aircraft.

