DAN WASHINGTON JOINS PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT, U.S. CORE SERVICES

The appointment of Dan Washington as Peerage Realty Partners' first exclusively U.S.-based senior executive reflects a deep level of commitment to building a best-in-class presence in residential real estate core services across North America

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dan Washington has joined Peerage Realty Partners ("Peerage Realty") in the newly created role of Executive Vice-President, U.S. Core Services. His mandate is to lead the overall growth and performance of mortgage, title, and insurance business across the U.S. with a specific focus on delivering premium service, optimizing capture rates, and driving revenue for partner companies.

Dan joins Peerage Realty from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty (BHHS), where he has been since 2006. In his most recent role with BHHS, Senior Vice-President, Sales, Dan oversaw all branch operations, including driving capture success in mortgage, title, home warranty, and insurance. He also played a key part in leveraging the technology and talent required to best support advisors and deliver exceptional business results for them and for their clients.

"As Peerage Realty has progressively expanded its footprint in the premium U.S. residential real estate business, we have placed an even greater emphasis on supporting the growth and profitability of our partner companies with core services offerings," said Gavin Swartzman, President and CEO of Peerage Realty Partners. "Adding someone of Dan Washington's proven calibre and experience is a compelling opportunity for our U.S. partners, their trusted advisors, and clients."

Dan will be working closely with Peerage Realty's partners and their leadership teams to identify opportunities and to manage new joint venture relationships with Kensington Vanguard (Title), Summit Funding (Mortgage), Cherry Creek Mortgage, LandTrust (Title) and others. He will also develop core service resources for those Peerage Realty partners who are in the earlier stages of building that capacity.

"We have identified exceptional possibility - and exceptional talent - to expand the services we can provide to our U.S. advisors and their clients," noted Scott Bunker, Chief Growth Officer and President, Core Services, Peerage Realty Partners. "We already have some key elements in place and Dan will add the focus and knowledge to help us accelerate our joint ventures and achieve overall organic growth."

Dan Washington said, "I look forward to working with the Peerage Realty team and the partner network to bring momentum to this emerging core services business division. The degree of respect and collaboration between the partner companies quickly convinced me that this is a special group with tremendous potential."

In the U.S., Peerage Realty Partners include: Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty with 6 offices and 381 agents in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth; Century 21 New Millennium, a force with 891 advisors at 20 offices across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC; Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty with 23 offices and 320 agents in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York (including Select Sotheby's International Realty); Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with 6 offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area; Madison & Co., an independent boutique firm with 7 offices and 193 advisors across Denver, Colorado; Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, based in San Diego with 620 agents and 18 offices in aspirational Southern California; Premier Sotheby's International Realty of Naples, the preeminent luxury realtor in Florida and North Carolina with 1,300 agents and 38 offices; Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty with 391 agents and 17 offices across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact over US$53 billion (C$70 billion) of residential real estate through its partner firms. Peerage Realty is currently one of the top 10 largest residential real estate service firms in North America with over 7,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 276 offices across Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, long-term capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

The growing network of partner companies has over 7,000 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$9 billion (C$11 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in areas such as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable and profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

