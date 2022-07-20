FrogTape® is Polling the Public to Determine the Winner of the Seventh Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

FrogTape® has revealed the top five Paintover Challenge® projects, now it's up to the public to pick the grand prize winner (and enter a $1,000 sweepstakes!)

AVON, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The designs are in! Five participating influencers have each completed five projects for the 2022 FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®. Of the 25 total projects, celebrity interior designer Taniya Nayak has selected the top five overall. Now through August 3, it's up to the public to select one project to be declared the Grand Prize winner at frogtape.com/paintoverchallenge/vote, with all voters entered into a $1,000 sweepstakes for participating.

Finalists in the Seventh Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® are revealed. (PRNewswire)

The following projects from the participating home décor and DIY influncers are the finalists of the 2022 FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® in each trend category:

"Whether it was refreshing wall paint or the transformation of a piece of furniture, this year's Paintover Challenge® participants demonstrated how easy it can be for DIYers to adapt the FrogTape® Design Trends for any project, regardless of experience or budget," said Allison Shagovac, influencer marketing manager, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, which markets FrogTape® brand products.

As part of the influencer's Paintover Challenge® journey, they each aligned with a charity of their choice. The winning influencer's designated charity will receive a $10,000 donation, plus an interior project concept to be designed and executed valued at $2,500, in addition to the individual's $5,000 cash grand prize.

"Doing good work for the good of others is an important element of Paintover Challenge®," Shagovac added. "The best part is, the charity that is near and dear to the winner's heart will receive a cash donation, as well as an interior project concept completed from start to finish."

This year's contest challenged the five participating influencers to create five unique projects, one for each of the five 2022 FrogTape® Design Trends – which were identified in partnership with Nayak. Then, Nayak judged the projects on criteria including workmanship, originality, use of paint, use of FrogTape® brand painter's tape and use of design trends to determine the top five.

To vote for the FrogTape Paintover Challenge® winner, view complete sweepstakes rules or learn more about FrogTape® brand products, visit FrogTape.com/PaintoverChallenge. To Download high resolution project photography, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The 2022 FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® Sweepstakes is sponsored by Shurtape Technologies, LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on 7/20/22 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/3/22. Void where prohibited by law. For complete Official Rules, visit https://www.frogtape.com/paintoverchallenge.

FROGTAPE® BRAND PRODUCTS

FrogTape® brand painter's tapes are high-quality products that provide professional-looking results, streamlining the painting process for both DIYers and pros alike. FrogTape® products include tapes designed for an array of purposes, from Multi-Surface for super sharp paint lines, to Delicate Surface for faux finishing projects, to other professional-grade tapes for both interior and exterior applications. All FrogTape® products offer clean removal. Whether you're taping off baseboards, trim and walls for basic painting applications or creating decorative patterns, FrogTape® makes it easy to achieve your desired results. For more information on FrogTape® brand, visit FrogTape.com; like us on Facebook® (facebook.com/FrogTape); follow us on Twitter® (@FrogTape); follow us on Instagram® (@FrogTape); follow our boards on Pinterest® (pinterest.com/FrogTape) or watch us on YouTube® (youtube.com/FrogTapeTube).

Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Twitter® is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Instagram is a registered trademark of Instagram, LLC.

Pinterest® is a registered trademark of Pinterest, Inc.

YouTube® is a registered trademark of Google, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shurtape Technologies, LLC