UMPQUA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $0.21 PER COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based regional bank with locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Northwest Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and Forbes consistently ranks Umpqua as one of America's Best Banks. The Portland Business Journal has also recognized Umpqua as the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for seventeen consecutive years. In addition to its retail and commercial banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

