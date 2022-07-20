Validation Capital Launches Validation Cloud, a Staking and Node-as-a-Service Provider - Aims to Disrupt Multi-Billion Dollar Blockchain Industry

Validation Cloud establishes its headquarters in Zug, Switzerland as part of the launch

ZUG, Switzerland, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain infrastructure firm Validation Capital announced the launch of its infrastructure-as-a-service business, Validation Cloud. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Validation Cloud is a Web3 platform that delivers elite, high-performance node and staking infrastructure. "We're thrilled to announce the launch of Validation Cloud, the premier institutional infrastructure provider for node and staking services. We look forward to serving networks, asset managers, custodians, and applications with our enterprise-grade solutions," said Validation Cloud CEO Michael Horowitz.

Validation Cloud provides unrivaled connectivity into Web3 via the world's fastest, globally resilient node infrastructure. Its performance edge allows Validation Cloud to achieve superior staking yields for institutions delegating tokens to it. The company currently supports Polygon, Chainlink, Binance, Solana, Casper Labs, and Ethereum 2.0, among other networks. In addition to its staking offering, Validation Cloud is working with elite networks to supercharge their performance and scalability. Andrew McFarlane, Validation Cloud CTO, shared, "Our global, fast infrastructure and platform focus make us an ideal partner for leading blockchain networks and the organizations building on them. We are excited to empower the users, builders, and institutions of Web3."

Validation Cloud has expanded its leadership team to support the launch, with the addition of Alex Nwaka as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Nwaka joins the company after serving as an advisor for several years, and brings over fourteen years of global investing and management experience to his new role. Prior to Validation Cloud, Mr. Nwaka was an investor at Touchdown Ventures (TDV), where he was responsible for the firm's enterprise software strategy. "Validation Cloud's infrastructure is a game-changer for Web3 in the same way that broadband was for Web2," said Mr. Nwaka.

Validation Cloud is often one of the first partners of emerging networks. With its proven history of strong network partnerships, Validation Cloud brings scale and speed currently not seen in the blockchain staking and node infrastructure industry. Validation Cloud's ambitious mission is to enable elite performance for billions of global transactions. Current and prospective institutional clients and networks have trusted Validation Cloud to deliver speed, resilience, and scale.

