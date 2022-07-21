Calyxt to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.
President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Carr, and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Koschak, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time:
4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST
Toll Free dial-in number:
+1 888-317-6003
Toll/International dial-in number:
+1 412-317-6061
Conference ID:
0247091
Participants should call the conference telephone number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register each participant's name and organization. The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
Toll Free Replay Number:
+1 877-344-7529
International Replay Number:
+1 412-317-0088
Replay ID:
7985432
About Calyxt:
Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.
PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Contacts:
Calyxt Media Contact:
Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
David Rosen/ John Garabo/ Michael Barron
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
Kimberly Minarovich/ Cameron Willis
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
