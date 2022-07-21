Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 4, 2022

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at  market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Oasis Petroleum Logo (PRNewsFoto/Oasis Petroleum)
Oasis Petroleum Logo (PRNewsFoto/Oasis Petroleum)(PRNewswire)

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast: 


Date:     

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:       

9:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:   

https://app.webinar.net/2BJdjxO9ZmD

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:


Dial-in:           

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:     

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

1631240

Website:           

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:     

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:       

412-317-0088

Replay access: 

5012487

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

September 7: 

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 8: 

Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

September 15:

PEP Annual Energy Conference  

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-august-4-2022-301591434.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.