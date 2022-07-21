Institute of Internal Auditors Announces New Global Board Chairman; Concludes 2022 International Conference

IIA brings together more than 2,200 global internal audit leaders to discuss emerging risks and opportunities; focuses on cybersecurity, ESG, diversity and inclusion, artificial intelligence, and more

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – this week concluded its flagship 2022 International Conference and announced its new Global Board Chairman.

The IIA announced Benito Ybarra as its 2022-2023 Chairman of the Global Board of Directors. Ybarra is Chief Audit and Compliance Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation and joins an extensive line of dedicated internal audit professionals from around the world who have served in this prestigious role.

Ybarra's platform for the year is "One IIA: Building Trust Together" – a theme that seeks to unite the global internal audit profession, identify opportunities for collaboration, and tap into the power of more than 218,000 members joining together around common goals to advance the profession.

Ybarra is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) with more than 25 years of extensive audit, compliance, and investigation experience. Full bio and photos here

"The opportunity to serve as The IIA's Global Board Chairman is a tremendous honor," said Ybarra. "I'm looking forward to ensuring each of our members feels connected to both our profession and The IIA. That feeling of connection is so important to fulfilling the promise of One IIA and tapping into the power of our diverse membership. I want each member, no matter where they live or where they are in their career, to understand they have a place in The IIA and know that we're working every day to advance their profession and ensure organizations understand the ever-increasing value internal auditors add. The IIA has an exciting vision for the future that includes elevating the organization and profession's influence, and impact, and I'm looking forward to being part of bringing that vision to life."

"Benito has tremendous experience in both the public and private sector and has contributed so much to our profession throughout his career," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, president and CEO of The IIA. "His energy and charisma give him the ability to inspire and bring people together in a really remarkable way. His vision and commitment to One IIA are going to help drive us forward as an organization and a profession. Benito will be a tremendous ambassador for The IIA and the global internal audit profession."

The 2022 IIA International Conference was attended by more than 2,200 professionals from over 100 countries.

Attendees included internal audit practitioners, educators, public administrators, risk managers, compliance professionals, manufacturers, and others representing varying levels of government, the private sector, commerce, and industry. The agenda included focus areas like compliance, risk, fraud, and governance, timely business issues like environmental and social issues, diversity and inclusion, cybersecurity, and emerging topics like artificial intelligence and data analytics, all of which are important issues within the internal auditor's scope.

About The IIA

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 218,000 global members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance throughout the world. For more information, visit https://www.theiia.org.

