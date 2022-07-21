ModuleQ Welcomes London Stock Exchange Group's Kristen Brearey to Board of Directors

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ModuleQ, the People-Facing AI company, announced that Kristen Brearey has joined its Board of Directors as a Board Observer. Brearey is a financial industry veteran and senior sales leader at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). In February, LSEG launched Refinitiv AI Alerts powered by ModuleQ, a solution for Microsoft Teams that gives finance professionals timely, personalized financial market insight. LSEG is a minority investor in ModuleQ.

Kristen Brearey, Group Director, Head of EMEA Strategic Accounts, LSEG said: "Refinitiv AI Alerts uses ModuleQ's unique People-Facing AI to deliver hyper-personalized, customer-centric intelligence. This helps bankers and asset managers deepen their client relationships and drive revenue by having the right conversation with the right client at the right time. I'm excited to work with the ModuleQ team to realize the full commercial potential of People-Facing AI."

David Brunner, PhD, Founder & CEO, ModuleQ said: "We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to our Board. She is a visionary and empathetic leader with a keen understanding of how financial institutions can use AI and collaboration to address the urgent challenges of improving customer experience and accelerating revenue, all while retaining and developing talent in the new era of hybrid work."

Brearey is a highly respected and accomplished sales leader with over 12 years' experience at LSEG, Refinitiv, and Thomson Reuters. She joined Refinitiv when it was created through the Blackstone-led spin-out of Thomson Reuters' Financial & Risk business in 2018. Refinitiv was subsequently acquired by LSEG for $27 billion in 2021.

In her current role, Brearey is responsible for LSEG's strategic accounts in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Previously, she managed global relationships with some of the world's largest investment banks, asset management firms, and hedge funds. Brearey also served as Global Co-chair of the Refinitiv Women Network.

ModuleQ's Board of Directors includes prominent authorities on AI and the digital transformation of business. Brearey joins Harvard Business School Professor Marco Iansiti, award-winning author of Competing in the Age of AI; David Northington, who led Cloud Sherpas to three consecutive years on the Inc 500 list and acquisition by Accenture, and Harvard Business School Professor Ethan Bernstein, an expert on collaboration and workplace transparency.

About ModuleQ

ModuleQ gives professionals a competitive edge with timely, hyper-personalized insights. Founded by PhDs from Harvard and Carnegie Mellon, ModuleQ's patented People-Facing AI continuously learns the current business priorities of each user. Based on its dynamic understanding of each user's work, the AI predictively surfaces precisely targeted insights right where people work in Microsoft Teams, cutting through information overload and streamlining access to mission-critical information. For more details, visit http://moduleq.com .

View original content:

SOURCE ModuleQ