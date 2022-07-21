PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Peoples reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.30 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a 10.2% increase when compared to $8.5 million, or $1.18 per share for the comparable period of 2021. The increase in earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is due to a $3.4 million increase to net interest income and $0.5 million increase in noninterest income when compared to the year ago period. Partially offsetting the increases were a $0.9 million increase in provision for loan losses due to $179.5 million in non-PPP loan growth in the current period, and higher noninterest expenses of $2.0 million due to higher salaries and benefits and occupancy and equipment costs in part due to our investment in our market expansion strategy and digital technology upgrade.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $19.0 million or $2.63 per diluted share, a 5.6% increase over $18.0 million or $2.49 per diluted share in the prior year's period. The increase in earnings in the six months ended June 30, 2022 is a result of increased net interest income of $5.3 million and an increase of $0.4 million in noninterest income. Partially offsetting the increases were a $1.7 million increase in provision for loan losses and an increase of $3.6 million to noninterest expense. Strong loan growth resulted in a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million in the current six month period, as compared to a credit to the loan loss provision of $0.4 million in the year ago period. Higher noninterest expenses were mainly due to higher salaries and benefits of $2.1 million and higher occupancy and equipment costs of $1.5 million in part due to our continued investment in our market expansion strategy and our recent digital technology upgrade which commenced during the final six months of 2021.

NOTABLES

Record first half earnings of $19.0 million or $2.63 per diluted share.

Dividends paid during the first six month of 2022 totaled $0.78 per share representing a 5.4% increase from the same period in 2021.

Net loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $278.3 million or 24.8% annualized.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.12% and 1.14% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.14% and 1.23% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Return on average equity ("ROE") was 11.71% and 11.81% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 10.72% and 11.35% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Return on average tangible equity was 14.62% and 14.69% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 13.39% and 14.19% for the comparable periods in 2021.

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure, increased $5.5 million or 13.1% to $47.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $41.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2022 improved to 0.18% from 0.21% at December 31, 2021 , and from 0.33% at June 30, 2021 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

During the first half of 2022, the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") began increasing the federal funds rate in an attempt to curb inflation. Since March 2022, there have been 3 rate increases, totaling 150 basis points and additional rate hikes are anticipated. These increases directly impact our core source of income, net interest income through yields on investments and loans and the cost of funding via deposits and borrowings. Through June 30, 2022, we have realized higher rates on our existing adjustable rate loans and new originations. In addition, we have been able to hold our funding costs relatively stable despite the 150 basis point rate hike. However, our funding costs may increase in the future as a result of the FOMC rate adjustments and local competition for deposits.

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), a non-GAAP measure[1], our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.06%, an increase of 9 basis points when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, and an increase of 10 basis points when compared to 2.96% for the same three month period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior three month period was due to an increase in earning assets, redeployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities and stable funding costs. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 3.34% during the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.22% during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and increased 2 basis points when compared to 3.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 4 basis points to 0.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to 0.35% during the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to a 3 basis point increase to the cost of deposits and the addition of higher-costing short-term borrowings to fund a portion of loan growth. Our cost of funds fell 11 basis points to 0.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.50% in the prior year period due primarily to an 11 basis points decrease to the cost of interest-bearing deposits, the result of our efforts to reduce deposit rates during 2021 and the first three months of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure, for the three months ended June 30, increased $3.5 million or 17.0% to $24.2 million in 2022 from $20.7 million in 2021. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was due to higher tax-equivalent interest income of $3.2 million coupled with lower interest expense of $0.3 million. The higher interest income was the result of an increase in average earning assets, which offset a negative rate variance. Average earning assets were $367.7 million higher in the three month period ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the year ago period. PPP loans averaged $34.1 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 with interest and net fees totaling approximately $0.4 million compared to average balances of $197.1 million with interest and net fees totaling $1.3 million in the year ago period. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was stable at 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 3.81% and 3.94% at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Loans, net averaged $2.5 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $2.2 billion for the comparable period in 2021. For the three months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 1.67% in 2022 from 2.13% in 2021. Average investments totaled $664.2 million in 2022 and $343.0 million in 2021. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $264.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the corresponding period last year due to an increase in non-maturity and public fund deposits and short-term borrowings.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.0 million, the result of $179.5 million of non-PPP net loan growth. For the year ago period, the provision for loan losses was $0.1 million due to loan growth, improved credit quality and the reversal of previous COVID-related asset quality qualitative adjustments.

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $3.9 million, a $0.5 million increase from $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Revenue from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions was $0.4 million higher in the current period due to the higher credit value adjustment in the period. The increase in service charges, fees and commissions was due in part to higher service charges on consumer and commercial deposit accounts of $0.1 million. Mortgage banking revenue was $0.1 million lower in the current period due to lower volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million or 15.1% to $15.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.3% due to annual merit increases and the addition of lending teams and credit support staff in our newest expansion markets of Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that opened during the fourth quarter of 2021. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.9 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021.

The provision for income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the year ago period due to higher taxable income in the current period.

Six-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Six Months

Our net interest margin, a non-GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.01%, a decrease of 4 basis points over the prior year's period of 3.05%. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest and net fees, the net interest margin was relatively stable at 2.96% in the current period compared to 2.95% in the year ago period. Tax-equivalent net interest income non-GAAP measure for the six months ended June 30, increased $5.5 million or 13.1% to $47.2 million in 2022 from $41.8 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in loans and investments, partially offset by lower rates on new loans originated and investments purchased, and a lower cost of funds. In addition, the 2022 period included $1.5 million in SBA PPP interest and fees, a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the $3.8 million in the year ago period. Average loans increased $207.3 million and investments increased $311.4 million compared to June 30, 2021. The yield on earning assets was 3.28% for the first half of 2022 compared to 3.43% in 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the six month period fell 17 basis points to 0.37% from 0.54% as the cost of all deposit products fell while borrowing costs increased as we used short-term borrowings to fund loan growth.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1.3 million, the result of $278.3 million growth of non-PPP loans. For the year ago, the provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million due to improved credit quality and reversal of COVID related asset quality adjustments made in the prior year's period.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $7.3 million, a $0.4 million increase from $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the period, service charges, fees and commissions increased $0.6 million due in part to the reversal of an accrual of a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance benefit in the year ago period, a $0.1 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit service charges and higher revenue related to debit card activity. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year on lower sales volumes.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $29.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million from $26.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was due primarily to $2.1 million in higher salaries and benefits expense due to annual merit increases, our investment into our newest expansion markets and lower deferred loan origination costs, which are recorded as a contra-salary expense, of $0.6 million due to the origination of PPP loans during the year ago period. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $1.5 million in the current period due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions implemented during the second half of 2021 and additional costs related to entrance into the Piscataway, New Jersey and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania markets. Other expenses including professional and consulting and loan account processing fees accounted for an increase of $0.6 million.

The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased $0.4 million and the effective tax rate was 16.0% as compared to 18.9% in the prior period. The lower effective tax rate in 2022 was due to a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment recorded in 2021 and higher levels of tax-exempt income in the current period.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2022, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.4 billion, $2.6 billion and $2.9 billion, respectively. Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans, was $278.3 million or 24.8% annualized due to improved loan demand and organic growth in our newest markets. Commercial real estate loans made up the majority of the growth with tax-exempt loans and residential real estate loans also showing increases. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the SBA forgave PPP loans totaling $41.9 million. Gross SBA PPP loans remaining at June 30, 2022 total $27.0 million. Net deferred SBA PPP fees remaining at June 30, 2022 totaled $0.4 million and are expected to be earned throughout the remainder of 2022. Total investments were $608.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $588.7 million at December 31, 2021. The increase to the investment portfolio resulted from reinvesting a portion of our low-yielding federal funds balance into higher-yielding U.S. Treasury securities. At June 30, 2022, the available-for-sale investment portfolio had an unrealized loss of $53.1 million compared to an unrealized loss of $1.8 million at December 31, 2021, which was the result of the rapid increase in interest rates as the FOMC increased rates three times from March through June 2022 totaling 150 basis points. Our federal funds sold balance of $242.4 million at December 31, 2021 was used to fund our loan growth and investment purchases during the period. Total deposits decreased $52.1 million from December 31, 2021 as we experienced an outflow of public fund deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9.8 million, or 1.3% and interest-bearing deposits decreased $61.9 million, or 2.8% during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings were used to fund a portion of our loan growth and offset the deposit outflows and at June 30, 2022 totaled $129.2 million.

Stockholders' equity equaled $311.9 million or $43.50 per share at June 30, 2022, and $340.1 million or $47.44 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2021 is primarily attributable to a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from an increase to the unrealized loss on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders, partially offset by net income. Tangible stockholders' equity decreased to $34.62 per share at June 30, 2022, from $38.54 per share at December 31, 2021. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to $0.78 per share, a 5.4% increase from the 2021 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.5%. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, 6,853 shares were purchased and retired under the Company's common stock repurchase plan.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $4.6 million or 0.18% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.0 million or 0.21% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2021. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets improved to 0.13% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-performing assets from the end of the year was primarily due to the sale in the current period of our foreclosed properties which totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2021; at June 30, 2022 we have no foreclosed properties.

The Company's allowance for loan losses increased to $29.4 million as net charge-offs of $0.3 million were offset by a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 continued to reflect the provisions added during 2020 from our adjustment of qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses methodology, due to economic decline and expectation of increased credit losses from COVID-19's adverse impact on economic and business operating conditions. The allowance for loan losses equaled $29.4 million or 1.14% of loans, net at June 30, 2022 compared to $28.4 million or 1.22% of loans, net, at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for loan losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.16% at June 30, 2022. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, equaled $0.3 million or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $0.2 million or 0.02% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely the gain on the sale of the Visa Class B shares. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

[TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net income

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 2.28

$ 1.26

$ 1.18

Core net income (1)

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 0.95

$ 1.26

$ 1.18

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

$ 0.37

Book value

$ 43.50

$ 44.64

$ 47.44

$ 45.66

$ 45.11

Tangible book value (1)

$ 34.62

$ 35.76

$ 38.54

$ 36.75

$ 36.21

Market value:































High

$ 56.99

$ 52.99

$ 53.06

$ 46.92

$ 45.38

Low

$ 47.41

$ 46.35

$ 45.64

$ 41.91

$ 41.10

Closing

$ 55.84

$ 50.48

$ 52.69

$ 45.57

$ 42.60

Market capitalization

$ 400,410

$ 362,398

$ 377,754

$ 327,057

$ 306,836

Common shares outstanding



7,170,661



7,179,037



7,169,372



7,177,028



7,202,728

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



11.71 %

11.82 %

19.34 %

11.01 %

10.71 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



11.71 %

11.82 %

8.03 %

11.01 %

10.71 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



14.62 %

14.65 %

23.87 %

13.69 %

13.39 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



14.62 %

14.65 %

9.91 %

13.69 %

13.39 % Return on average assets



1.12 %

1.17 %

1.97 %

1.17 %

1.14 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.12 %

1.17 %

0.82 %

1.17 %

1.14 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.12 %

9.56 %

10.09 %

10.14 %

10.84 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



54.89 %

53.57 %

59.80 %

54.87 %

55.45 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.18 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.28 %

0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.13 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.19 %

0.24 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



— %

0.05 %

0.01 %

0.08 %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.14 %

1.18 %

1.22 %

1.21 %

1.20 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



3.34 %

3.22 %

3.08 %

3.37 %

3.32 % Cost of funds



0.39 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.42 %

0.50 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



2.95 %

2.87 %

2.71 %

2.95 %

2.81 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.06 %

2.97 %

2.82 %

3.07 %

2.96 %





(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





















June 30

June 30

Six months ended

2022

2021

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 42,862

$ 40,929

Tax-exempt



2,379



1,835

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



4,080



2,519

Tax-exempt



1,025



801

Dividends



2



48

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



20



4

Interest on federal funds sold



95



104

Total interest income



50,463



46,240

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



3,065



4,033

Interest on short-term borrowings



122



77

Interest on long-term debt



51



185

Interest on subordinated debt



887



887

Total interest expense



4,125



5,182

Net interest income



46,338



41,058

Provision (credit) for loan losses



1,250



(400)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses



45,088



41,458

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,453



2,809

Merchant services income



676



601

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



1,106



1,086

Wealth management income



725



775

Mortgage banking income



272



520

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



462



444

Interest rate swap revenue



627



665

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(19)



4

Total noninterest income



7,302



6,904

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



15,891



13,820

Net occupancy and equipment expense



7,775



6,314

Amortization of intangible assets



193



250

Net gain on sale of other real estate owned



(478)







Other expenses



6,401



5,773

Total noninterest expense



29,782



26,157

Income before income taxes



22,608



22,205

Provision for income tax expense



3,625



4,196

Net income

$ 18,983

$ 18,009

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (51,281)

$ (5,279)

Change in derivative fair value



(694)



106

Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss



(10,915)



(1,087)

Other comprehensive loss net of income tax benefit



(41,060)



(4,086)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (22,077)

$ 13,923

Share and per share amounts:













Net income - basic

$ 2.65

$ 2.50

Net income - diluted



2.63



2.49

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.78

$ 0.74

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,172,181



7,207,588

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,215,890



7,242,652



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

$ 20,288

$ 21,276

$ 20,029

Tax-exempt



1,218



1,161



1,098



1,024



965

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



2,108



1,972



1,660



1,285



1,276

Tax-exempt



515



510



498



432



411

Dividends



2









2



24



25

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



18



2



2



2



2

Interest on federal funds sold



22



73



102



124



55

Total interest income



25,892



24,571



23,650



24,167



22,763

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



1,597



1,468



1,579



1,698



1,941

Interest on short-term borrowings



122





















6

Interest on long-term debt



23



28



35



41



82

Interest on subordinated debt



443



444



444



443



444

Total interest expense



2,185



1,940



2,058



2,182



2,473

Net interest income



23,707



22,631



21,592



21,985



20,290

Provision for loan losses



950



300



1,750



400



100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



22,757



22,331



19,842



21,585



20,190

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions and other



1,761



1,692



1,693



1,667



1,625

Merchant services income



562



114



120



158



508

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



551



555



548



639



553

Wealth management income



374



351



330



432



417

Mortgage banking income



128



144



211



244



208

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



244



218



220



225



225

Interest rate swap revenue (expense)



284



343



15



79



(132)

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(23)



4



(7)



5



(17)

Net gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















12,153













Total noninterest income



3,881



3,421



15,283



3,449



3,387

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



7,851



8,040



8,087



7,829



7,250

Net occupancy and equipment expense



3,950



3,825



3,384



3,150



3,047

Amortization of intangible assets



97



96



116



125



125

Net gain on sale of other real estate owned



(20)



(458)



(15)



(97)



(29)

Other expenses



3,615



2,786



3,198



3,140



3,065

Total noninterest expense



15,493



14,289



14,770



14,147



13,458

Income before income taxes



11,145



11,463



20,355



10,887



10,119

Income tax expense



1,792



1,833



3,941



1,791



1,588

Net income

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (18,669)

$ (32,612)

$ (3,078)

$ (3,130)

$ 2,470

Change in benefit plan liabilities















2,109













Change in derivative fair value



(201)



(493)



(300)



(128)



(135)

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income



(3,963)



(6,952)



(266)



(684)



490

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax (benefit) expense



(14,907)



(26,153)



(1,003)



(2,574)



1,845

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (5,554)

$ (16,523)

$ 15,411

$ 6,522

$ 10,376

Share and per share amounts:































Net income - basic

$ 1.30

$ 1.34

$ 2.29

$ 1.26

$ 1.18

Net income - diluted



1.30



1.33



2.28



1.26



1.18

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

$ 0.37

Average common shares outstanding - basic



7,171,909



7,172,455



7,172,501



7,198,125



7,204,261

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,215,365



7,216,421



7,207,565



7,233,189



7,239,325



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 22,009

$ 20,853

$ 20,288

$ 21,276

$ 20,029

Tax-exempt



1,542



1,470



1,390



1,296



1,222

Total loans, net



23,551



22,323



21,678



22,572



21,251

Investments:































Taxable



2,110



1,972



1,662



1,310



1,301

Tax-exempt



652



646



630



547



520

Total investments



2,762



2,618



2,292



1,857



1,821

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



18



2



2



2



2

Federal funds sold



22



73



102



124



55

Total interest income



26,353



25,016



24,074



24,555



23,129

Interest expense:































Deposits



1,597



1,468



1,579



1,698



1,941

Short-term borrowings



122





















6

Long-term debt



23



28



35



41



82

Subordinated debt



443



444



444



443



444

Total interest expense



2,185



1,940



2,058



2,182



2,473

Net interest income

$ 24,168

$ 23,076

$ 22,016

$ 22,373

$ 20,656

Loans, net:































Taxable



3.92 %

3.94 %

3.85 %

4.15 %

3.87 % Tax-exempt



2.92 %

2.93 %

2.97 %

3.04 %

3.30 % Total loans, net



3.83 %

3.85 %

3.78 %

4.06 %

3.83 % Investments:































Taxable



1.53 %

1.53 %

1.48 %

1.85 %

1.97 % Tax-exempt



2.35 %

2.37 %

2.38 %

2.56 %

2.66 % Total investments



1.67 %

1.68 %

1.65 %

2.02 %

2.13 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



0.68 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.08 % Federal funds sold



0.37 %

0.18 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.10 % Total interest-earning assets



3.34 %

3.22 %

3.08 %

3.37 %

3.32 % Interest expense:































Deposits



0.30 %

0.27 %

0.29 %

0.34 %

0.41 % Short-term borrowings



1.40 %



















0.33 % Long-term debt



4.85 %

4.59 %

4.68 %

4.68 %

2.98 % Subordinated debt



5.38 %

5.38 %

5.38 %

5.37 %

5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.39 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.42 %

0.50 % Net interest spread



2.95 %

2.87 %

2.71 %

2.95 %

2.81 % Net interest margin



3.06 %

2.97 %

2.82 %

3.07 %

2.96 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 39,693

$ 35,863

$ 30,415

$ 33,662

$ 41,789

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



8,040



4,440



7,093



7,425



10,262

Federal funds sold









101,200



242,425



319,500



196,000

Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



513,911



535,482



517,321



461,372



336,449

Equity investments carried at fair value



121



144



140



147



142

Held-to-maturity



94,446



95,829



71,213



32,848



7,104

Loans held for sale



681



161



408



997



1,545

Loans, net



2,565,579



2,397,681



2,329,173



2,205,661



2,236,826

Less: allowance for loan losses



29,374



28,407



28,383



26,693



26,739

Net loans



2,536,205



2,369,274



2,300,790



2,178,968



2,210,087

Premises and equipment, net



53,094



51,977



51,502



50,682



46,305

Accrued interest receivable



9,303



9,221



8,528



8,280



7,844

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



276



372



468



584



710

Bank owned life insurance



47,968



43,828



42,754



42,734



42,750

Other assets



54,431



41,640



33,056



32,956



33,379

Total assets

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801

$ 3,369,483

$ 3,233,525

$ 2,997,736

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 747,558

$ 759,986

$ 737,756

$ 712,601

$ 672,274

Interest-bearing



2,163,725



2,204,878



2,225,641



2,128,318



1,939,492

Total deposits



2,911,283



2,964,864



2,963,397



2,840,919



2,611,766

Short-term borrowings



129,170

























Long-term debt



1,646



2,182



2,711



3,235



3,752

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Accrued interest payable



1,269



844



408



872



469

Other liabilities



33,274



31,450



29,841



27,767



23,858

Total liabilities



3,109,642



3,032,340



3,029,357



2,905,793



2,672,845

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,346



14,352



14,341



14,356



14,407

Capital surplus



126,986



127,192



127,549



127,826



128,719

Retained earnings



217,139



210,584



203,750



190,061



183,702

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(46,574)



(31,667)



(5,514)



(4,511)



(1,937)

Total stockholders' equity



311,897



320,461



340,126



327,732



324,891

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,421,539

$ 3,352,801

$ 3,369,483

$ 3,233,525

$ 2,997,736



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 2,254,405

$ 2,148,251

$ 2,088,935

$ 2,033,752

$ 2,075,808

Tax-exempt



211,885



203,645



185,471



169,273



148,747

Total loans, net



2,466,290



2,351,896



2,274,406



2,203,025



2,224,555

Investments:































Taxable



553,078



523,301



446,096



280,767



264,490

Tax-exempt



111,138



110,394



105,044



84,701



78,521

Total investments



664,216



633,695



551,140



365,468



343,011

Interest-bearing balances with banks



10,694



5,888



9,739



12,004



9,653

Federal funds sold



23,920



162,218



264,068



311,015



220,247

Total interest-earning assets



3,165,120



3,153,697



3,099,353



2,891,512



2,797,466

Other assets



181,900



187,864



202,123



202,456



199,082

Total assets

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968

$ 2,996,548

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 2,167,569

$ 2,211,629

$ 2,176,429

$ 2,007,868

$ 1,921,754

Noninterest-bearing



756,225



734,348



725,414



696,331



680,431

Total deposits



2,923,794



2,945,977



2,901,843



2,704,199



2,602,185

Short-term borrowings



34,953





















7,300

Long-term debt



1,901



2,474



2,959



3,475



11,025

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Other liabilities



33,080



29,816



26,924



25,635



23,420

Total liabilities



3,026,728



3,011,267



2,964,726



2,766,309



2,676,930

Stockholders' equity



320,292



330,294



336,750



327,659



319,618

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968

$ 2,996,548



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At quarter end

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 4,387

$ 4,573

$ 4,461

$ 5,559

$ 7,216

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



190



103



13



78



49

Foreclosed assets















487



487



29

Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,577

$ 4,676

$ 4,961

$ 6,124

$ 7,294



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 28,407

$ 28,383

$ 26,693

$ 26,739

$ 26,783

Charge-offs



98



355



105



466



190

Recoveries



115



79



45



20



46

Provision for loan losses



950



300



1,750



400



100

Ending balance

$ 29,374

$ 28,407

$ 28,383

$ 26,693

$ 26,739



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















12,153













Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business































Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment















2,552













Net income Core

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



7,215,365



7,216,421



7,207,565



7,233,189



7,239,325

Core net income per share

$ 1.30

$ 1.33

$ 0.95

$ 1.26

$ 1.18



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 311,897

$ 320,461

$ 340,126

$ 327,732

$ 324,891

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



276



372



468



584



710

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 248,251

$ 256,719

$ 276,289

$ 263,778

$ 260,811

Common shares outstanding



7,170,661



7,179,037



7,169,372



7,177,028



7,202,728

Tangible book value per share

$ 34.62

$ 35.76

$ 38.54

$ 36.75

$ 36.21



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















12,153













Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment















2,552













Net income Core

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Average stockholders' equity

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

$ 319,618

Core return on average stockholders' equity



11.71 %

11.82 %

8.03 %

11.01 %

10.72 %

































Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Average stockholders' equity

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

$ 319,618

Less: average intangibles



63,694



63,790



63,896



64,017



64,143

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

$ 272,854

$ 263,642

$ 255,475

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



14.62 %

14.65 %

23.87 %

13.69 %

13.39 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















12,153













Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment















2,552













Net income Core

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Average stockholders' equity

$ 320,292

$ 330,294

$ 336,750

$ 327,659

$ 319,618

Less: average intangibles



63,694



63,790



63,896



64,017



64,143

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 256,598

$ 266,504

$ 272,854

$ 263,642

$ 225,475

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



14.62 %

14.65 %

9.91 %

13.69 %

13.39 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 16,414

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares















12,153













Add: Gain on sale of Visa Class B shares tax adjustment















2,552













Net income Core

$ 9,353

$ 9,630

$ 6,813

$ 9,096

$ 8,531

Average assets

$ 3,347,020

$ 3,341,561

$ 3,301,476

$ 3,093,968

$ 2,996,548

Core return on average assets



1.12 %

1.17 %

0.82 %

1.17 %

1.14 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

















Three months ended June 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 25,892

$ 22,763

Adjustment to FTE



461



366

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



26,353



23,129

Interest expense



2,185



2,473

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 24,168

$ 20,656

















Six months ended June 30

2022

2021

Interest income (GAAP)

$ 50,463

$ 46,240

Adjustment to FTE



905



701

Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



51,368



46,941

Interest expense



4,125



5,182

Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 47,243

$ 41,759



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

















Three months ended June 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 15,493

$ 13,458

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



97



125

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



15,396



13,333

















Net interest income (GAAP)



23,707



20,290

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



461



366

Noninterest income (GAAP)



3,881



3,387

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 28,049

$ 24,043

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



54.89 %

55.45 %















Six months ended June 30

2022

2021

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 29,782

$ 26,157

Less: amortization of intangible assets expense



193



250

Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)



29,589



25,907

















Net interest income (GAAP)



46,338



41,058

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



905



701

Noninterest income (GAAP)



7,302



6,904

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 54,545

$ 48,663

















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



54.25 %

53.24 %

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on p.13

