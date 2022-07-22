Bradford White celebrates 30 years of commitment to the professional

Leading water heater manufacturer commemorates the success of its milestone 1992 commitment to manufacturing products for professional installation only.

AMBLER, Pa., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its commitment to manufacturing its Built to be the Best® products for professional installation only.

In 1992, Bradford White announced a new business model to journey beyond the industry trend of highly competitive retail sales and reaffirmed their commitment to American manufacturing. Throughout 2022, the company will commemorate 30 years of For the Pro® focused engineering, manufacturing, sales and support of their products.

"This year marks an important milestone for our company," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corp. "Over the last 30 years, Bradford White has stood out for our unique vision of directly supporting the people on the front lines of this essential industry. We've built meaningful relationships with our customers, industry partners and employees, and it's thanks to their loyalty and dedication that we've been able to remain For the Pro® for three decades."

Throughout the last 30 years, Bradford White has demonstrated its dedication to the hard-working professionals who are the foundation of the industry by continually delivering innovative resources to support the sales, distribution, installation, and maintenance of its products.

"Bradford White's 30-year commitment to our professional installation pledge has been a crucial part of our success," Carnevale said. "Our customers expect exceptional quality and service from Bradford White products and our employees. That continues to drive us to innovate and invest in the people and tools that will ensure we meet and exceed our customers' expectations and always offer them a world-class experience."

As part of this year's 30th anniversary, Bradford White will launch its enhanced For the Pro® contractor portal, an exclusive website providing resources supporting professional contractors. The relaunched For the Pro® portal will include added features and modernized functionality to elevate value and user experience. References to Bradford White's 30 years of commitment to professional contractors and the industry at large will be the focus of the company's marketing communications messaging for the balance of 2022.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada.

