Robert Half Supports More Than 400 Charitable Organizations During Season Of Service Event

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half recently wrapped up its Season of Service, a 10-week philanthropic event that kicked off during National Volunteer Week in April. Together, with the help of more than 850 Robert Half employees, the company provided over 8,700 volunteer hours impacting more than 400 charitable organizations and donated more than $420,000 to nonprofits across North America.

Highlights from the event include:

Employees organized and participated in a variety of virtual and in-person volunteer activities to support nonprofit organizations across the country, such as the Gladiator Project, which supports brain cancer research; Helping Paws of Minnesota , which trains and places service dogs; and Girls Inc. of Alameda County , which helps girls defy limitations and stereotypes, attend college, break the cycle of poverty, and move into a thriving future.

Members of Robert Half's Employee Network Groups planned fundraisers to benefit organizations like the National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association and Rainbow Railroad.

As a longtime supporter of Family Giving Tree, Robert Half hosted an annual Back to School Drive to provide essential school supplies to K-12 students, relieving the financial burden for families in under-resourced areas of the community.

"Part of our mission at Robert Half is to be socially responsible citizens and active participants in the communities where we live and work," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "This year's Season of Service would not have been a success without our employees' generosity, Robert Half's Matching Gifts program and support from our business partners. Beyond this event, our teams are passionate about coming together and giving back throughout the year."

