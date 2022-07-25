FLASH Announces Strategic Partnership with Brookfield to Shape Smart Cities and the Future of Global Mobility

Partnership expands FLASH's global footprint, fully integrating the connected mobility journey, and accelerating workplace and multi-family EV charging

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASH , the global leader in cloud parking software and mobility transformation, has announced its expanded strategic partnership with Brookfield , one of the world's largest investment management companies focused in real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, and private equity. The partnership, which includes a $40M strategic investment from Brookfield's technology growth investment arm, will evolve the tenant experience to fully leverage the connected mobility and vehicle electrification solutions from FLASH across Brookfield's diverse global real estate holdings located in Smart Cities around the world.

"FLASH's best-in-class mobility hub operating system will allow Brookfield to integrate our investments in real estate, construction, infrastructure, and climate technology that are leading the transformation toward smarter, connected cities," said Josh Raffaelli, Managing Partner at Brookfield. "Consumers and tenants are seeking a seamless and personalized experience. Our partnership will drive the transformation of urban mobility and the real estate landscape - setting the new standard for a more efficient, cleaner, and cost-effective ecosystem."

Today, FLASH's solutions are used at over 15,000 customer locations across all major U.S. cities and Canada. This strategic partnership will enhance Brookfield's portfolio of office, residential, retail, and hospitality assets with integrated, digital solutions for seamless access through machine-vision, real-time parking and EV charging reservations, convenient mobile payments, and a suite of digital management and intelligence tools. FLASH's integrations with major automakers, entertainment and hospitality leaders, and global mapping, navigation, and payment platforms to seamlessly connect urban real estate with hundreds of millions of potential customers.

"The impact of this expanded partnership goes far beyond FLASH and Brookfield. This is a major industry step towards the transformation of global real estate assets into a dynamic network of connected mobility hubs, bringing us all closer to achieving our goals for an integrated smart city ecosystem," said Dan Sharplin, Executive Chairman and CEO of FLASH. "FLASH and Brookfield are 100% aligned in this transformative vision and committed to working together to fully connect the driver experience and modernize our cities."

"The dynamic nature of the communities that we build, own and invest in, like in downtown Nashville or D.C., require a flexible technology platform to maximize the value of multi-use real estate," continued Raffaelli. "It needs to seamlessly deliver and integrate a variety of journeys, and provide the support to tenants and customers who drive utilization of these constantly evolving hubs. Investing in FLASH's future-ready technology today will allow us to deliver an electrified, autonomous tomorrow."

