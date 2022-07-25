Housing Affordability Trust Awards Nearly $4 Million to Alabama Housing Organizations

Grants will help organizations provide housing for local communities



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Affordability Trust (HAT) today, on June 25, 2022, announced the 22 recipients of its 2022 grants. The HAT Board of Trustees was inspired by the submissions from organizations working to improve housing and quality of life in Birmingham. This year's grants total $3.9 million.

Housing Affordability Trust Logo (PRNewswire)

The 2022 recipients are:

AIDS Alabama Jefferson County Housing Authority Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation Mercy Deliverance Ministries Changed Lives Christian Center Miles College Community Development Corp Collat Jewish Family Services Neighborhood Housing Services East Lake Initiative Oasis Counseling Firehouse Shelter Ronald McDonald House Freedom Rain The Wellhouse The Foundry Ministries Titusville Development Corporation Girls Inc United Way Habitat for Humanity Western Horizons Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Will Bright Foundation

Amid skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy has impacted countless individuals throughout the state of Alabama and the organizations supporting at-risk communities in and around Birmingham. With housing being one of the most significant expenses for Americans, HAT has distributed annual grants since 2017 to more than 60 local organizations, totaling nearly $23 million for housing-related projects and groups.

One example, AIDS Alabama, continuously supports programs like The Way Station – Birmingham's first shelter for homeless youth. The HAT grants not only keep programs such as this operational but will ultimately assist in building new housing for at-risk homeless people between 18 and 24.

ABOUT THE HOUSING AFFORDABILITY TRUST (HAT): Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Housing Affordability Trust was established by the Jefferson County Housing Authority and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. Board members are Chairman Sam Parker, Vice-Chairman Hugo Isom, Michael Davis, and Perry Shuttlesworth. For more information, visit housingaffordabilitytrust.com.

