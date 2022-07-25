Penelec Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

READING, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 16 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

Penelec Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

The new employees include 10 lineworkers who are recent graduates of the PSI training partnership with Edinboro University's Porecco College in Erie, Pennsylvania. In addition, six new substation electricians graduated from the PSI program at Penn Highlands Community College in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new line employees with their work location and hometowns are:

Altoona Service Center – Thomas Beyer Jr , Nanty Glo ; Jonathan Lee , Knox ; Camden Mattocks , Titusville ; Benjamin Nutt , Clarendon

Indiana Service Center – Cody Bailey , Corry ; Dakota Chase , Sugar Grove

Johnstown Service Center – Ryan Bumbarger , Somerset ; Marc Reddy , Erie

Montrose Service Center – Ryan Bartholomew , Towanda; Zane Neubert , Towanda

The new substation employees with their work location and hometowns are:

Clearfield Cervice Center – Justin Bezek , Johnstown ; Alex Capitos , Houtzdale ; Zachary Whitcomb , Johnstown

Lewistown Service Center – Connor Faltz , McVeytown

Oil City Service Center – Aaron Fenchak , Mineral Point ; Jacob Kriebel , St. Petersburg

The PSI curriculum for line employees requires two and a half days each week spent at Porecco College completing academic course work, with the remainder of the week spent at a Penelec training facility in Erie. The PSI curriculum for substation employees requires a half week spent at Penn Highlands Community College completing academic course work, with the rest of the week spent at a FirstEnergy facility in Pennsylvania. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.