Unison Acquires FARclause.com to Support Government Contractor Customers

DULLES, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, the provider of Contract Management software and insight to leading government contractors, today announced that it has acquired the FAR compliance solution, FARclause.com.

FARclause.com helps GovCon Contracts professionals more quickly and accurately:

Extract and validate clauses from RFPs and contracts





Analyze risks and identify departments responsible for mitigating risks





Determine which clauses should flow-down from prime contractors to subcontractors

Unison will continue to operate the FARclause service at FARclause.com. This service complements Unison's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution for government contractors as they seek to comply fully with government regulations reporting requirements.

"Increasingly, large government prime contractors are seeking to deepen their understanding of the clauses that are in their contracts and to mitigate associated risks." said Bill Schroeher, Director, Unison CLM. "FARclause delivers this capability. When combined with CLM's standardized contract workflows and dashboards for audit and data call reporting, GovCons can streamline and automate all aspects of managing awards."

Unison CLM is the only contract management system built from the ground up for Federal government contractors. A secure, configurable, enterprise grade solution, CLM provides comprehensive support to contract professionals by ensuring compliance with FAR/DFARS, making data calls efficient and audits painless.

About Unison

Unison's secure cloud and on-premise software, marketplace, and information products support more than 200,000 users in leading prime contractors, all cabinet-level agencies, and major DoD programs.

For more than 30 years, Unison has continually advanced its software and insight-generating products to help customers efficiently achieve their missions. Unison is headquartered in Northern Virginia.

For more information, visit www.unisonglobal.com.

