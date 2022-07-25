Welltower Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced it will release second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:

At the Company's website: www.welltower.com

Via webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/101792930 . A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available for 90 days. Joining via webcast is recommended for those who will not be asking questions.

By telephone: The participant toll-free dial-in number is (888) 340-5024. International dial-in is (646) 960-0135. The conference ID number is 8230248. All phone participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure connectivity.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2022 and ending on August 17, 2022. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 1 (800) 770-2030. For international participants, the replay dial-in is 1 (647) 362-9199. The replay conference ID number is 8230248.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

