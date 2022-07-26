Fullscript Joins athenahealth Marketplace Program to Further Healthcare Accessibility for Practitioners

New platform integration designed to maximize clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes

PHOENIX, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fullscript , the leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine, announced it has partnered with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers who now have access to high-quality supplements and wellness products, along with personalized treatment planning and support, to help expand their practice.

"This partnership is an exciting step towards our goal of reaching more practitioners who align with our mission to help people get better," said Dr. Jeff Gladd, M.D., chief medical officer at Fullscript. "The integration creates a seamless experience for providers to utilize our platform and recommend high-quality, evidence-based supplements for their patients."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Fullscript joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

"athenahealth offers a very comprehensive platform and patient portal," said Farshid Sam Rahbar, M.D., founder and medical director of Los Angeles Integrative Gastroenterology & Nutrition. "The integration will ultimately help physicians save time during the ordering process and provide ease when recommending supplements to patients."

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a powerful care delivery platform for integrative medicine practitioners offering access to personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness education, and healthcare's best supplements and wellness products. With over a decade of development and used by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals serving over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology and expertise to support the growth of integrative medicine and delivery of high-quality care. For more information, visit Fullscript.com or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

