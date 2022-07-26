IGT Launches World-Class iLottery Games in Michigan

Company's top-performing games will soon be available to Michigan Lottery players

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed an agreement to deliver engaging iLottery content through its high-performing remote gaming server (RGS) to the Michigan Lottery.

"The integration of IGT's advanced RGS will provide the Michigan Lottery and its players with an extensive library of premium iLottery content, diversifying the Lottery's portfolio with well-known eInstants and omnichannel themes," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "As a leader in this space, the Michigan Lottery has built a robust iLottery offering from the ground up, and IGT is thrilled that we can contribute to its continued success through the launch of our games."

"IGT has a proven track record of partnering with global lotteries to grow their iLottery sales and we are excited to deliver high-quality eInstant games to the Michigan Lottery," said Srini Nedunuri, IGT Vice President, Global iLottery. "The addition of player-favorite IGT retail games in a digital format and exceptional licensed brands will help strengthen the Lottery's eInstants library and provide engaging content to its players."

The Michigan Lottery is the fourth lottery in the U.S. to have access to IGT's vast portfolio of eInstants, following successful iLottery programs in Georgia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island.

IGT is a trusted partner to the world's most successful lotteries and powers the fastest growing iLottery sales in the U.S. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About IGT

