Kingwood International Resorts selects Tambourine for a portfolio of golf-centered destination resorts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingwood International Resorts, known for developing and operating luxury real estate properties and golf-centered destination resorts, has partnered with Tambourine, the digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, for its portfolio of resorts.

"Kingwood International Resorts is a fantastic group of properties. Each destination provides a wide array of resort offerings, including world-class golf courses," said Sydney Wilson, Tambourine's SVP of Sales. "Because each resort is truly a destination in and of itself, Kingwood International Resorts have greater needs beyond the leisure segment. For this reason, Tambourine's golf, spa, and weddings segment solutions align perfectly with their broader objectives."

Kingwood International Resorts continues to innovate and expand. The international resort management group assigned Tambourine with their latest, ground-breaking project: Reunion Cay, a luxury resort and residential community on Grand Bahama Island.

"Tambourine's incredible design, media strategy, and marketing expertise continue to impress us. We're excited to continue our partnership and show the world Reunion Cay," said Anthony Carll, Kingwood's VP of Operations.

Tambourine is currently developing brand guidelines and website buildout for everything Reunion Cay will offer – private residences, luxury hotels, two superyacht marinas, a private airport, multiple restaurants and bars, and more.

Focused on developing and operating real estate properties and golf-centered destinations, Kingwood International Resorts is a proven leader in hospitality, pioneering experiences that are both innovative within the industry and beneficial within its communities.

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1984. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

